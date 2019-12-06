Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Nov. 29 to Dec. 6.
- Starbucks, 2455 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 12-5.
- Lolli Bop Sweet Shop, 2355 Cumberland Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-5.
- Starbucks Coffee, 30 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-5.
- Chef Advantage, 975 Cobb Place Boulevard, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 12-5.
- Yeero Village, 4751 Sandy Plains Road, Roswell. Score: 92. Date: 12-5.
- Crispina Italian Restaurant, 3300 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 12-5.
- Bandera Mexican Grill, 3079 Hidden Forest Court, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 12-5.
- Waffle House, 170 Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 12-5.
- Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill, 501 Roberts Court NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 12-5.
- Longhorn Steakhouse, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-5.
- Gyro Chef - Mobile, 1499 Alpharetta Highway, Alpharetta. Score: 97. Date: 12-5.
- Wyer Street Foods, 3315 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 12-5.
- Willie B's Sisters Southern Cuisine - Mobile, 705 S. Gordon Road, Mableton. Score: 96. Date: 12-5.
- Sports Fountain, Inside LA Fitness, 2995 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 12-5.
- Ponko Chicken, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-5.
- Two "2" Sisters, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 12-5.
- Oy! Restaurant, 2355 Cumberland Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 72. Date: 12-4.
- Allgood Head Start, 461 Allgood Road NE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 12-4.
- Cafe Social House, 1400 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 12-4.
- Crab Heaven, 3940 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-4.
- Hibachiman, 4715 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 12-3.
- Sushiology, 1615 Ridenour Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 12-3.
- Dickey's Barbeque Pit, 1610 Ridenour Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 82. Date: 12-3.
- Firehouse Subs, 4250 Wade Green Road, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 12-3.
- Asian Fusion, 1635 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 12-3.
- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, 777 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 12-3.
- Miyako Hibachi Sushi & Steakhouse, 1025 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 80. Date: 12-3.
- Mirko Pasta, 1281 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 77. Date: 12-3.
- Varsity The - Town Center, 2790 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 12-3.
- Chick-Fil-A, 170 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-3.
- Golden Krust, 180 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 12-3.
- Smoothie King, 280 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-3.
- McDonald's, 3010 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 75. Date: 12-3.
- Jimmy John's, 270 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-3.
- Ege Sushi & Japanese Cuisine, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-3.
- Righteous 'Que, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-3.
- Pat's Kitchen, 803 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 70. Date: 12-3.
- Domino's Pizza, 4724 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-2.
- Papa John's Pizza, 4811 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 12-2.
- Starbucks Coffee, 31 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 12-2.
- Capozzi's Restaurant, 4285 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-2.
- Pizza Hut, 1480 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 12-2.
- Camp's Kitchen and Bar, 255 Village Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 12-2.
- Waffle House, 2165 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 12-2.
- Ruth's Chris Steak House - Kennesaw, 620 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 12-2.
- Moxie Burger, 255 Village Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 12-2.
- BBQ1, 4958 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 78. Date: 12-2.
- San Luis Restaurant, 951 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 12-2.
- Moxie Taco, 255 Village Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 90. Score: 12-2.
- Moon Wings & Hibachi, 3012 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Score: 12-2.
- S & A On The Square, 113 N. Park Square, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-2.
