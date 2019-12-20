Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Dec. 14-20.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 1727 Mars Hill Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 12-19.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 1600 Kennesaw Due West Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-19.
- Time to Dine, 2121 New Market Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 12-19.
- Pizza Hut, 4750 Alabama Road NE, Roswell. Score: 100. Date: 12-19.
- China Moon, 3960 Mary Eliza Trace, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 12-19.
- La Bamba Mexican Bar & Grill, 3509 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 83. Date: 12-19.
- Taco Bell, 2624 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 12-19.
- Big Chow Grill, 1 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 12-19.
- Burger King, 1201 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 12-19.
- Krystal, 725 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 90. Date: 12-19.
- Penang Malaysian & Thai Cuisine, 2491 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 86. Date: 12-19.
- Marlow's Tavern, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 12-19.
- Minas Emporium, 2555 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 12-19.
- Arby's, 3319 N. Cobb Parkway, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 12-19.
- Mr. Beales Texas BBQ, 5015 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 98. Date: 12-19.
- Family Wings and Philly, 2754 Cumberland Boulevard, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 12-19.
- Donut Lane, 2639 Hickory Grove Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 12-19.
- Micheladas Taqueria, 803 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 12-19.
- Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, 4290 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 12-19.
- Tokyo Boat, 4750 Alabama Road NE, Roswell. Score: 100 Date: 12-19.
- Tasty Crab House, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 12-19.
- Cafe Hot Wing 8, 1153 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 12-19.
- Cafe Overton and News, 3625 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 12-19.
- Social At Vinings, The, 2401 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 88. Date: 12-18.
- Subway, 4875 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 92. Date: 12-18.
- IHOP, 1870 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 83. Date: 12-18.
- Bahama Breeze, 755 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 12-18.
- Wingstop Austell, 1680 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 82. Date: 12-18.
- Wing Factory The, 1475 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 67. Date: 12-17.
- Caribbean Breeze Eatery, 6231 Mableton Parkway, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 12-17.
- Atami Grill Sushi, 3600 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 12-17.
- Villa Italian Kitchen, 1000 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 12-17.
- MAS & J International Food, 5590 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 12-17.
- Zaxby's, 591 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 12-17.
- Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-17.
- Mezza Luna Pasta & Seafood, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 12-17.
- El Salvador Bakery, 172 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 71. Date: 12-17.
- Fado Wine Bar and Restaurant, 3565 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 12-17.
- Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 4924 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 12-17.
- Tokyo Express, 1304 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 12-17.
- La Strada Restaurant, 2930 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-17.
- Waffle House, 4875 Alabama Road NE, Roswell. Score: 92. Date: 12-17.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 3940 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 12-17.
- Dragon 168 Chinese Restaurant, 1750 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 12-17.
- Mi Racho, 1495 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 12-17.
- Taqueria El Guero, 1135 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-17.
- Nachos Taqueria Grill, 4240 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 12-17.
- Peach Drop Nutrition, 1400 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 98. Date: 12-17.
- Subway, 5200 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs. Score: 83. Date: 12-16.
- Rotisserie Shop The, 2615 Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 88. Date: 12-16.
- Chilitos, 2090 Baker Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 12-16.
- Julia's, 1869 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 70. Date: 12-16.
- Tin Lizzy's Cantina/Beni's Cubana, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 12-16.
- Sushi Yu, 2615 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 12-16.
- Saigon Cafe, 2700 Cumberland Boulevard, Smyrna. Score: 84. Date: 12-16.
- Burger King, 4410 Wade Green Road, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 12-16.
- Del Taco, 2521 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 12-16.
- Melting Pot Restaurant, The, 2500 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 12-16.
- Panda Express, 741 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 12-16.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 2970 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-16.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill, 2900 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-16.
- Lunch Basket, 627 Cherokee Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-16.
- Waffle House, 1395 Highlands Ridge Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 12-16.
- Dave & Buster's, 2215 D & B Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 12-16.
- WNB Factory, 4875 Floyd Road, Mableton, Score: 99. Date: 12-16.
- Mabmo Italiano, 2022 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 12-16.
- Pizza Hut, 2860 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 12-16.
