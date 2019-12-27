Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Dec. 21-27.
- Sweet Treats, 134 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 12-26.
- Once Upon A Stove, 2752 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 12-26.
- I Love Sushi Japanese Restaurant, 2086 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 12-26.
- McDonald's, 5160 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 12-26.
- St. Angelos Pizza, 4687 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 12-26.
- China Cafeteria, 5240 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 12-26.
- Hibachi Grill and Amazing Buffet, 3565 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 62. Date: 12-26.
- Sweet Tomatoes, 1125 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-26.
- Judy's Country Kitchen, 2745 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 12-26.
- Church's Chicken, 75 S. Marietta Parkway SW, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 12-26.
- Dunkin Donuts, 3300 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 57. Date: 12-23.
- La Salsa Restaurant, 2856 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 71. Date: 12-23.
- The Nest, 2921 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 73. Date: 12-23.
- Chef Chen, 4924 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 84. Date: 12-23.
- Dairy Queen - Mableton, 1010 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 12-23.
- O'Charley's, 705 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 12-23.
- Popeyes, 3350 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 12-23.
- Wendy's, 4932 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 12-23.
- Slutty Vegan ATL #2 - Mobile, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 12-23.
