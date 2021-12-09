Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Dec. 2-8.
- Marietta Local The, 148 Roswell Street SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-8.
- Zaxby's #50401, 1420 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 12-8.
- Marlow's Tavern Sandy Plains, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 12-8.
- Wallace Barbecue, 3035 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 99. Date: 12-8.
- Jim 'N Nicks BBQ, 4574 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 84. Date: 12-8.
- Mr. Diddy's, 2200 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 12-8.
- WR Social House, 25 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 12-8.
- Dillon's, 2710 Jefferson Street, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 12-8.
- Wendy's #2003, 3835 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 12-8.
- R'Jabs Wings, 5055 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 98. Date: 12-8.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 3372 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-7.
- Mountasia Family Funcenter #37, 175 Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-7.
- Marietta Wings & More, 1869 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 12-7.
- Time to Dine, 2121 New Market Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 12-7.
- Zaxby's, 2603 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 12-7.
- Tin Lizzy's Cantina, 3470 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 82. Date: 12-7.
- Waffle House #595, 170 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-7.
- Bay Breeze Seafood, 1440 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 93. Date: 12-7.
- Chuy's, 585 Ernest Barreett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 12-7.
- Popeyes #3121, 2691 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 12-7.
- Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta Wine & Coffee Bar, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 12-7.
- Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta Employee Dining, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 12-7.
- Hampton Inn Atlanta Kennesaw - Food, 3405 Busbee Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-7.
- Wings 101, 998 Windy Hill Road, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 12-7.
- Glover Park Brewery, 65 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta. score: 100. Date: 12-7.
- Yeah Man Jamaican Restaurant, 302 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 89. Date: 12-7.
- Atlanta Ice House, 2600 Prado Lane, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-7.
- Starbucks Coffee #10555, 4069 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-6.
- 3 Colors Asian Kitchen, 2060 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 12-6.
- Wellstar at Vinings Health Park - Parkside Bistro, 4441 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 12-6.
- Sushi Yu, 2615 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 86. Date: 12-6.
- SOI 3, 2606 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 12-6.
- KFC/Taco Bell #G135091, 2540 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-6.
- El Ranchero #1, 562 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-6.
- Waffle House #1496, 3255 Florence Road, Powder Springs. Score: 91. Date: 12-6.
- Marietta Fish Market, 3185 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 12-6.
- Red Lobster #0433, 2626 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 12-6.
- The Rotisserie Shop, 2615 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 12-6.
- Golden Corral, 2211 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 12-3.
- Carzell's Kitchen, 3217 New Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 91. Date: 12-3.
- Fuji Hana Steak & Sushi, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 12-3.
- O'Charley's #330, 4130 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 12-3.
- Salata #86, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-3.
- Orient The, 3050 Windy Hill Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 70. Date: 12-3.
- Sbarro #479, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 12-3.
- My Granny's Cakes, 2355 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-3.
- Dunkin' Donuts #353902, 2378 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-2.
- Asian Express, 2821 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-2.
- The Rusty Barrel, 138 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-2.
- First Watch The Daytime Cafe, 3815 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 12-2.
- Xengo Restaurant, 3162 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 12-2.
- Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 3326 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 12-2.
- Siracusa's NY Pizzeria, 5350 United Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 12-2.
- Arby's #6260, 4950 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 12-2.
- Kumo Hibachi Sushi, 2595 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 12-2.
- Kung Fu Tea, 2505 Chastain Meadows Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 12-2.
- McDonald's #5533, 2591 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 94. Date: 12-2.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 4131 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 91. Date: 12-2.
- Hawg and Ale Smokehouse, 25 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 12-2.
- Mi Casita, 2325 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 12-2.
- Moon Indian Cuisine, 2821 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 12-2.
- 4 Season Wings, 2769 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 12-2.
- G'Angelo's Pizza, 3205 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-2.
- Vesuvio, 2893 N. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-2.
- J. Buffalo Wings, 2580 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 12-2.
- Punch Bowl Social, 875 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 12-2.
