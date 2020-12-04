Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Nov. 28-Dec. 4.
- Chuck E. Cheese's #729, 2990 Cumbeland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 12-3.
- Cafe City View, 3330 Cumberland Boulevard, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-3.
- Main Event, 3101 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-3.
- Old Vinings Inn, 3011 Paces Mill Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 12-3.
- IHOP #4483, 1870 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 87. Date: 12-3.
- Kale Me Crazy, 3205 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 12-3.
- Panera Bread, 3384 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 12-3.
- Tokyo Sushi & Steakhouse, 4624 Camp Highland Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 12-2.
- Stockyard Burger's & Bones, 2850 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 12-2.
- Zoe's Kitchen, 2935 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 12-2.
- Another Broken Egg Cafe, 4300 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-2.
- Mellow Mushroom, 2950 New Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 12-2.
- Waffle Houe #1563, 1395 Highlands Ridge Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 12-2.
- Curry Curry Thai, 1385 Highlands Ridge Road, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 12-2.
- Murph's, 1 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-2.
- Jimmy John's #3098, 270 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-2.
- Specialtea Smoothies and Juices, 4400 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs. Score: 94. Date: 12-2.
- Joella's Hot Chicken, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 12-2.
- Dunkin Donuts #355732, 4100 Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 76. Date: 12-2.
- Don Diego Restaurant, 3200 Hopeland Industrial Boulevard, Powder Springs. Score: 90. Date: 12-2.
- Loaded Potato Bar, 4338 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-2.
- Hong Kong Star Chinese Cuisine, 4719 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 12-1.
- Taco Mac, 2650 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 12-1.
- McDonald's #11774, 4065 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 86. Date: 12-1.
- Creatwood Tavern, 1090 Windy Hill Road, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 12-1.
- Mexico Lindo Restaurant #2, 848 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 12-1.
- Full Throttle Roadhouse, 1420 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 12-1.
- My Granny's Cakes, 2355 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 12-1.
- Beer Barrel, 1294 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-30.
- Starbucks Coffee #8938, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-30.
- Smoothie King #111, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 11-30.
- Cinnabon, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 11-30.
- Del Taco #1164, 4300 East West Connector SE, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 11-30.
- Iron Age, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 11-30.
- Martin's Restaurant - Powder Springs Location, 4088 Austell Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 90. Date: 11-30.
- Afro Caribbean Restaurant, 5075 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 89. Date: 11-30.
- 575 Bistro, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 11-30.
- Bruster's Ice Cream, 1845 Anderson Mill Road, Austell. Score: 94. Date: 11-30.
- Queen Tea, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-30.
- WNB Factory, 611 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 11-30.
