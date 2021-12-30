Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Dec. 23-29.

  • Starbucks Coffee #8469, 1721 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-29.
  • Taco Cantina, 2517 Spring Road, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 12-29.
  • Buddha Delight, 2731 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 12-29.
  • Penang Malaysian & Thai Cuisine, 2491 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 88. Date: 12-29.
  • Zaxby's, 5230 Stilesboro Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 12-29.
  • Waffle House #960, 2661 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 12-29.
  • Luna Maya Mexican Cantina, 1575 Crater Lake Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 12-29.
  • You Food Sushi & Hibachi, 5345 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 98. Date: 12-29.
  • Thai of Austell, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 92. Date: 12-29.
  • Big Fish & Chicken, 3190 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 12-29.
  • Icey Chicks - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-29.
  • China Chef, 3305 Acworth Oaks Drive NW, Acworth. Score: 98. Date: 12-28.
  • Casa Grande, 2810 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 12-28.
  • Red Sky Tapas & Bar, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 12-28.
  • IHOP #4483, 1870 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 86. Date: 12-28.
  • Cylantros Venezuelan Cuisine #2, 3338 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 12-28.
  • Rande Voo Restaurant Lounge, 1450 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 12-28.
  • Chick-Fil-A, 1140 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 12-28.
  • Mac McGee Battery, 950 Battery Avenue, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 12-28.
  • Star East, 5015 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 89. Date: 12-28.
  • The Captain's Boil, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-28.
  • Pizza Hut #39410, 5005 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 12-28.
  • Which Wich/Superior Sandwiches, 1925 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 12-27.
  • Montana's Bar & Grill, 2995 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 12-27.
  • Joella's Hot Chicken, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 12-27.
  • Vanilla Cafe, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 12-27.
  • Chick-Fil-A, 2555 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 12-27.
  • Grand Slam Pizza Kennesaw, 3055 N. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 12-27.
