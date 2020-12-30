Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Dec. 25-30.
- Campus Falafel Cafe, 950 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-29.
- Marietta Wings & More, 1869 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 12-29.
- US Cafe Express, 2350 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 12-29.
- Waffle House #2096, 4797 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 12-29.
- Casa Grande, 2810 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 95. Date: 12-29.
- Big Chow Grill, 1 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 12-29.
- Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 3326 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 12-29.
- Carrabba's Italian Grill #1102, 1160 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 12-29.
- Muss & Turner's, 1675 Cumberland Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 12-29.
- Pasta Bella, 3696 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 87. Score: 12-29.
- Marietta Fish Market, 3185 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Score: 12-29.
- Hoagie Bros., 3595 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Score: 12-29.
- McDonald's #2624, 3010 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 12-29.
- Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, 2830 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 12-28.
- Keegan's Public House, 4687 S. Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 12-28.
- McDonald's (Inside Chevron), 5115 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs. Score: 96. Date: 12-28.
