Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Dec. 19-24.
- Farmer's Basket, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 74. Date: 12-23.
- Taco Bell #27711, 3240 Barrett Lakes Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 12-23.
- Marietta Diner, 306 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 12-23.
- ATL Fusion BBQ, 3801 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 80. Date: 12-23.
- Orient, The, 3050 Windy Hill Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-23.
- Crispina Ristorante and Pizzeria, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 12-23.
- Dunkin' Donuts #353902, 2378 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 12-22.
- New Han's, 4875 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 81. Date: 12-22.
- Bowl, The, 369 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-22.
- Moxie Burger, 2421 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 12-22.
- Cook Out Restaurant, 3800 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 12-22.
- 101 Steak, 3621 Vinings Slope SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-22.
- New China House, 803 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-22.
- Canoe, 4199 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 12-22.
- Bella's Pizzeria, 3599 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 12-22.
- Panera Bread Bakery Cafe #4304, 3625 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-22.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 2520 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 12-22.
- Colabbo, 1869 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 12-22.
- Subway #28731, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 95. Date: 12-21.
- La Bella Pizza, 2635 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-21.
- Superior Catering, 2793 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 12-21.
- Taco Cantina, 2517 Spring Road, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 12-21.
- Hooters of Cumberland, 2977 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 12-21.
- Sunny's Bagels & Deli, 440 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 76. Date: 12-21.
- La Pura Vida, 1995 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 12-21.
- Chili's Grill & Bar #1202, 3625 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-21.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #30, 2150 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 12-21.
- Juicy Crab, The, 2524 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 98. Date: 12-21.
- WNB Factory, 4875 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 12-21.
- Little Caesars, 4870 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 88. Date: 12-21.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill - Austell #3501, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 92. Date: 12-21.
- 1885 Grill Acworth, 4438 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 12-21.
- Lawa Cafe, Bar & Grill, 3055 N. Main Street, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-21.
- Steak 'N Shake, 2736 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 12-21.
- Firehouse Subs #1391, 2745 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 12-19.
