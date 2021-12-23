Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Dec. 16-22.
- Juice Me Too, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 12-22.
- East West Wings, 2860 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 85. Date: 12-22.
- Scalini's Italian Restaurant #6, 2390 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 12-22.
- Tasty Crab House, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 12-22.
- Phenomenal Seafood, 2495 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 12-22.
- House of Chan, 2469 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 12-22.
- Rodney's Jamaican Soul Food & Grill, 2453 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 12-21.
- Twin Peaks Kennesaw, 2475 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score; 89. Date: 12-21.
- McDonald's #2624, 3010 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-21.
- Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery, 3805 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-21.
- Chef Smokeys, 2805 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 94. Date: 12-21.
- Taqueria El Buen Sazon, 814 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-21.
- IC Hot, 4290 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-21.
- Chef Chen, 4924 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 12-20.
- El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant #3, 2719 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-20.
- Marlow's Tavern, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 12-20.
- WZ Tavern East Cobb, 3052 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 12-20.
- Moe's Southwest Grill - Austell, 1605 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 93. Date: 12-20.
- Okinawa Hibachi and Sushi Restaurant, 1605 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 12-20.
- Culvers of Kennesaw, 2460 Kennesaw Due West Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 12-20.
- Yakitori Jinbei, 2421 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 12-20.
- Mexico Lindo Restaurant #2, 848 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 90. Date: 12-20.
- McDonald's #32523, 4381 Acworth Dallas Road NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 12-20.
- McCray's Tavern East Cobb, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 12-20.
- Panera Bread #1988, 1605 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 87. Date: 12-20.
- Subway #17298, 3930 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 91. Date: 12-17.
- Taco Bell #30596, 4042 Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 96. Date: 12-17.
- Marietta Crawfish & Seafood, 1420 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 12-17.
- Julia's #2, 1869 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 12-17.
- Whitcher Street Cafe, 55 Whitcher Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-17.
- KFC/Taco Bell #G135069, 4720 Alabama Road NE, Roswell. Score: 92. Date: 12-17.
- New Shangrila Bistro, 3545 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 12-17.
- Prince Palace Indian Bistro, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98 Date: 12-17.
- Subway #51118, 4150 Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 96. Date: 12-16.
- Starbucks #454 - Inside Kroger, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 12-16.
- 101 Bagel Cafe, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 12-16.
- Mezza Luna Pasta & Seafood, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 12-16.
- Burger King #22593, 3280 Barrett Lakes Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 12-16.
- Smoothie King #681, 2840 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 90. Date: 12-16.
