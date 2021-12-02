Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Nov. 24-Dec. 1.
- Zaxby's #61201, 2981 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-1.
- Mi Rancho Mexican Restaurant #1, 760 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 12-1.
- Martin's Restaurant - Mableton Location, 6240 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 12-1.
- Krystal #MAR015, 725 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 87. Date: 12-1.
- Elevation Chophouse, 1723 McCollum Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 12-1.
- Varsity The - Town Center, 2790 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 12-1.
- Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #1152, 429 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-1.
- Vatica Indian Cuisine, 1475 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 12-1.
- Krystal #ATL051, 5140 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 12-1.
- Jerusalem Bakery and Grill, 1175 Franklin Gateway, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 11-30.
- Cinnabon, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 11-30.
- Tripti Delight, 2070 Attic Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 11-30.
- Paradise Restaurant, 6200 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 85. Date: 11-30.
- Popeyes Chicken, 159 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 11-30.
- Arby's, 155 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 11-30.
- House of Ming, 3101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 11-30.
- Rockin Jump, 2784 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 11-30.
- Domino's Pizza, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 99. Date: 11-30.
- La Chingada Bar & Grill, 2074 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 11-30.
- Domino's Pizza, 4691 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 11-30.
- Kajun Seafood, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 11-30.
- Lobster Dogs - Mobile, 1927 Lakeside Parkway, Tucker. Score: 93. Date: 11-30.
- Pizza J, 690 S. Gordon Road SW, Mableton. Score: 83. Date: 11-29.
- Fresh To Order, 1333 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 11-29.
- Ruth's Chris Steak House - Kennesaw, 620 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 11-29.
- Twisted Kitchen, 125 Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 11-29.
- Buffalo Wild Wings #87, 125 Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 11-29.
- Panera Bread Bakery Cafe #4304, 3625 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 11-29.
- Golden Corral, 700 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 11-29.
- Juicy Crab The, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 11-29.
- Tinto's Coffee House, 1133 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-29.
- Domino's Pizza, 2555 Prado Lane, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 11-29.
- Los Bravos Mexican Restaurant, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 11-29.
- Ru San's, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 11-29.
- Ph'East - Poke Burri, 925 Battery Avenue, Cumberland area. Score: 80. Date: 11-29.
- Luna Lounge and Club, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 11-29.
- Nightlife Pizza Kennesaw, 3930 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 11-29.
- Suga's Cheese Shoppe & Cafe, 4456 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 96. Date: 11-29.
- bcks Coffee #8260, 1207 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-24.
- Windy City Grill, 4017 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 11-24.
- King Spring Chinese Restaurant, 3791 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 11-24.
- Peace Love & Pizza #5, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-24.
- Michiru Chinese & Japanese Restaurant, 4585 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 11-24.
- Great American Cookies/Marble Slab Creamery - Marietta, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-24.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.