Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Dec. 12-18.
- Cenacle, The, 2844 Veterans Memorial Highway, Austell. Score: 84. Date: 12-17.
- Caribbean Breeze Eatery, 6231 Mableton Parkway, Mableton. Score: 89. Date: 12-17.
- Waffle House #622, 2165 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-17.
- Tin Drum Asia Cafe, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-17.
- Burger King #3900, 1201 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 12-17.
- Maru Sushi, 4454 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 12-17.
- El Jinete Mexican Restaurant #2, 4681 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 85. Date: 12-17.
- Longhorn Steakhoue #5470, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 12-17.
- Taqueria El Calentano, 6260 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 12-17.
- Longhorn Steakhoue #5592, 1095 Cobb Place Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 12-17.
- Basecamp at Kennesaw Mountain, 1718 Old 41 Highway SE, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 12-17.
- Thai of Austell, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 92. Date: 12-16.
- ATL Best Wings, 5015 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 90. Date: 12-16.
- Floyd Wings & Grill, 5395 Floyd ROad SW, Mableton. Score: 88. Date: 12-16.
- Jersey Mike's Subs, 3805 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-16.
- Krystal #MAR015, 725 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 96. Date: 12-16.
- Captain D's #3568, 5545 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 12-16.
- Sushi Tong, 3599 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 12-16.
- Panda Express #1122, 2654 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 12-16.
- IHOP #4454, 5131 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 12-16.
- You Food Sushi & Hibachi, 5345 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 88. Date: 12-16.
- Pad Thai & Chinese Cuisine, 5350 United Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 12-15.
- Rodney's Jamaican Soul Food & Grill, 2453 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 12-15.
- Firehouse Subs #875, 2860 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 84. Date: 12-15.
- East West Wings, 2860 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 12-15.
- Siracusa's NY Pizzeria, 5350 United Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 12-15.
- Chick-Fil-A at Town Center #0057, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-15.
- Krystal #ATLF27, 3520 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 12-15.
- Little Tokyo at Town Center Mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 81. Date: 12-15.
- Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill, 501 Roberts Court NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 12-15.
- Cafe Social House, 1400 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 94. Date: 12-15.
- Healthy Smoothies (Inside LA Fitness), 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 81. Date: 12-14.
- Giga-Bites Cafe, 1851 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-14.
- Cafe Hot Wings, 1951 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 92. Date: 12-14.
- Martin's Restaurant - Austell Location, 2185 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 12-14.
- China Taste Restaurant, 3599 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 12-14.
- Rico's Mex Mex Grill, 3770 Southside Drive, Acworth. Score: 81. Date: 12-14.
- Tacos Del Chavo, 2176 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-14.
- Chopstix Sushi House and Asian Fusion, 4651 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 84. Date: 12-14.
- Sivas Tavern, 780 Cobb Place Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-14.
- Waffle House #424, 4458 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 12-14.
- KFC #F205001, 981 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 12-14.
- Dairy Queen - Mableton, 1010 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 12-14.
- Another Chance, 2221 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-14.
- Yumbii Mobile Unit #3, 2127 Liddell Drive NE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 12-14.
- Yakitori Jinbei, 2421 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 12-14.
- Mr. Diddy's - Mobile, 2200 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 12-14.
- Pho Dakao Kennesaw, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-14.
- Ru San's, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 12-14.
- Tasty Crab House, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 12-14.
- 1911 Biscuits & Burgers, 3120 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 99 Date; 12-14.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.