Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Dec. 9-15.
- Beer Barrel, 1294 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-15.
- Hoang Long Restaurant, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 12-15.
- Lifestyle Sports Bistro, 2359 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 12-15.
- Cazadores Mexican Restaurant #2, 2731 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 12-15.
- China Inn, 1025 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 81. Date: 12-15.
- Lucia's Italian Restaurant, 4705 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 97. Date: 12-15.
- Swapna Indian Cuisine, 2655 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score 95. Date: 12-15.
- Atlanta Country Club - Food, 500 Atlanta Country Club Drive, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-15.
- Waffle House #1659, 4097 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 87. Date: 12-15.
- Juicy Crab The, 2524 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 12-15.
- Golden Tropics Jamaican Restaurant, 1038 Franklin Gateway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-15.
- ATL Fusion BBQ, 3801 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 85. Date: 12-15.
- Piu Bello, 2014 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 12-15.
- Geovanny Delicious Food, 2495 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 83. Date: 12-15.
- Mooyah Mableton, 1400 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 12-15.
- Ben's Crab, 1061 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 12-15.
- Starbucks Coffee #8215, 31 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-14.
- Bamboo Garden, 3509 Baker Road, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 12-14.
- Pad Thai & Chinese Cuisine, 5350 United Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 12-14.
- Chef La's Fish Fry, 4924 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 12-14.
- Taj Mahal Grill, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 12-14.
- Martin's Restaurant, 3721 Floyd Road, Austell. Score: 87. Date: 12-14.
- KFC, 1130 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-14.
- Superica Braves #305, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 12-14.
- Winstons Food and Spirits, 1860 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 12-14.
- Park Bench, 900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 12-14.
- Mersi Chef Persian Food, 1735 Tuscan Heights Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 12-14.
- Chef La's Fish Fry - Base, 4924 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 12-14.
- Panera Bread, 3625 Spring Hill Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 12-14.
- Hamp & Harry's, 168 Roswell Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-14.
- Subway #22432, 1295-B Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 12-13.
- Bangkok Cabin Restaurant, 3413 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 12-13.
- Moxie Burger, 2421 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 12-13.
- Cook Out Restaurant, 3800 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 12-13.
- Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta - Restaurant, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 12-13.
- Marlow's Tavern, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 70. Date: 12-13.
- Chick-Fil-A at Marietta Trade Center #807, 170 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 12-13.
- Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #1136, 2467 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 12-13.
- Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta Banquet Kitchen & Garde Manger, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-13.
- Smoothie King #1456, 280 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 12-13.
- Mellow Mushroom, 1205 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 12-13.
- Jimmy John's #1723, 1133 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 12-10.
- Toyin Takeout, 495 Pat Mell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 12-10.
- Bradley's Bar & Grill, 4961 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 12-10.
- Texas Roadhouse #162, 2475 Barrett Creek Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 12-10.
- Subway #37693 Inside Walmart, 2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-10.
- Juci Jerk, 1115 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-10.
- Groovy Shave Ice, 5220 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 12-10.
- Good2Go Kitchen, 2697 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 12-10.
- El Rinconcito Tropical - Yester Year Flea Market, 4337 Dallas Acworth Highway NW, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 12-10.
- Chick-Fil-A East Lake #00757, 2105 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 12-9.
- McDonald's #2848, 4415 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 12-9.
- Spice the Americas - Mobile, 7040 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross. Date: 100. Date: 12-9.
- 2021 Lights of Life/Cedar Hill Creations, 269 Barclay Circle, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 12-9.
