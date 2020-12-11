Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Dec. 5-11.
- Bojangles, 2766 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-10.
- Smoothie King, 2930 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 12-10.
- Domino's Pizza #4129, 4154 Austell Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 90. Date: 12-10.
- On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, 790 Cobb Place Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 12-10.
- Swapna Indian Cuisine, 2655 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 12-10.
- US Cafe, 4499 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 12-10.
- Pappasito's Cantina, 2788 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 12-10.
- Pho Dakao Restaurant, 2411 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna. Score: 72. Date: 12-10.
- Joella's Hot Chicken, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 12-10.
- Orient Express, 2921 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 88. Date: 12-10.
- Ray's Donuts, 4805 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 12-10.
- L. Marie's Southern Cuisine, 4417 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 12-10.
- Newk's Eatery, 1975 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 12-9.
- Del Taco #1207, 1935 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 12-9.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 3372 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-9.
- Mountasia Family Funcenter #37, 175 Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 12-9.
- Fried Tomato Buffet, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 12-9.
- Canton Wings & More, 3190 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 12-9.
- KFC #G135086, 4023 Powder Springs Road SW, Powder Springs. Score: 81. Date: 12-9.
- Dairy Queen Brazier #10727, 3913 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 97. Date: 12-9.
- Captain D's #3546, 2811 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 12-9.
- P.F. Chang's China Bistro, 1624 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-9.
- Waffle House #960, 2661 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 12-9.
- Bay Breeze Seafood Restaurant, 2418 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 12-9.
- Otter's Chicken, 1985 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 82. Date: 12-9.
- Zama Mexican Cuisine & Margarita Bar, 2550 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 12-9.
- Domino's Pizza, 2555 Prado Lane, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 12-9.
- American Deli, 2900 Highlands Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 12-9.
- Antico Pizza Napoletana, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 12-8.
- Windy City Grill, 4017 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 12-8.
- Barber Bistro, 1871 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 71. Date: 12-8.
- Marietta Pizza Company, 3901 Mary Eliza Trace NW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 12-8.
- KSU Cafe - Chick-Fil-A, 395 Cobb Avenue NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 12-8.
- KSU Cafe - Moe's Southwest Grill, 395 Cobb Avenue NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-8.
- KSU Cafe - Starbucks, 402 Bartow Avenue NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 12-8.
- Subway #36637 at Walmart, 6520 Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-8.
- Social Kitchen, 3100 Interstate North Circle SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 12-8.
- Tokyo Boat, 4750 Alabama Road NE, Roswell. Score: 94. Date: 12-8.
- Domino's Pizza, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 12-8.
- Which Wich/Superior Sandwiches, 1925 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 12-7.
- Papa John's Pizza #402, 853 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 85. Date: 12-7.
- Taco Bell #4026, 1906 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-7.
- Jimmy John's #1723, 1133 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 12-7.
- Starbucks #26561, 1955 Cobb Parkway N., Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-7.
- Bitefull, 2217 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 12-7.
- Mas & J International Food, 5590 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 94. Date: 12-7.
- First Watch Restaurants Cafe, 1675 Cumberland Parkway, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 12-7.
- Burger King #3662, 2112 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 98. Date: 12-7.
- Bojangles #791, 681 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-7.
- Cafe 200, 200 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 12-7.
- Dairy Queen Store #12030, 3721 Largent Way, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-7.
- Cheesecake Factory, The, 1000 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-7.
- KSU Cafe - Chick-Fil-A, 1100 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-7.
- KSU Cafe - Stingers, 1100 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 12-7.
- El Taco Veloz, 2431 South Cobb Drive, Smryna. Score: 94. Date: 12-7.
- Subway #61030, 4400 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs. Score: 92. Date: 12-7.
- Dunkin Donuts #355732, 4100 Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 85. Date: 12-7.
- Pita Mediterranean Street Food, 2555 Prado Lane, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 12-7.
