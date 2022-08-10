Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Aug. 4-9.
- China Taste Restaurant, 3599 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 8-9.
- Mint Leaf Indian Cuisine, 2350 Spring Road, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 8-9.
- Zaxby's, 5090 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 98. Date: 8-9.
- Subway #19022, 4875 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 97. Date: 8-9.
- Eurest Dining Lockheed Martin B95, 86 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-9.
- Creme De La Crepe, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-9.
- Full Throttle Roadhouse, 1420 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 99. Date: 8-9.
- Marietta Square Market - Warewashing, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-9.
- Ponko Chicken, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 8-9.
- Savvy's Eat-Eat - Mobile, 2220 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 8-9.
- Chick-Fil-A Store #04563, 1110 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 8-9.
- Bad Gyal Vegan, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 8-9.
- Taco Bell #4431, 1180 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 8-8.
- NCG Cinemas Marietta, 1050 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-8.
- Arby's #6260, 4950 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 8-8.
- China Wok, 4480 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 8-8.
- Dunkin' PC #359775, 1075 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 8-8.
- Popeyes, 1101 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 8-8.
- Taco Bell, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-8.
- TK - TK Elevator - Level 5 Main Kitchen, 788 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 8-8.
- TK - TK Elevator - Level 4 Beverage Prep, 788 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 8-8.
- TK - TK Elevator - Level 26 Finishing Kitchen, 788 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 8-8.
- Krystal #ATL051, 5140 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score 87. Date: 8-8.
- Subway, 85 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 8-8.
- Wahlburgers, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 8-5.
- Basecamp at Kennesaw Mountain, 1718 Old 41 Highway SE, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 8-5.
- Papa John's Pizza #402, 853 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 99. Date: 8-4.
- Las Tortas Locas #7, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 8-4.
- Comfort Inn & Suites - Food, 2800 Highlands Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 8-4.
- Wendy's #11718, 4932 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 8-4.
- Little Cottage, 652 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 8-4.
- Las Tejitas, 2175 Old Concord Road, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 8-4.
- Pizza Hut #39410, 5005 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 97. Date: 8-4.
