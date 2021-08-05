Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for July 29-Aug. 4.
- Green Lotus, 1025 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 8-4.
- Moe's Southwest Grill, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 8-4.
- Highlands Grill, 2615 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-4.
- McDonald's #10364, 3101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 8-4.
- La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 4090 Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 84. Date: 8-4.
- Round One Bowling & Amusement, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 8-4.
- Chick-Fil-A FSU #4447, 1440 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-4.
- A Taste of Asia, 2667 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-4.
- Tru By Hilton Atlanta Galleria Ballpark - Food, 4511 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 8-4.
- KFC #F205001, 981 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 96. Date: 8-3.
- Zeus Greek Street Food, 2022 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 8-3.
- Sessions Stand, 380 N. Sessions Street NW, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 8-3.
- Cafe Social House, 1400 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 99. Date: 8-3.
- McDonald's, 5145 Cowan Road, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 8-3.
- Checkers Drive Thru, 3745 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 75. Date: 8-3.
- Pizza Hut #31147, 5070 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Score: 98. Date: 8-3.
- American Deli, 3961 Floyd Road, Austell. Score: 88. Date: 8-2.
- On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, 790 Cobb Place Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 82. Date: 8-2.
- Red Lobster #6250, 1805 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 84. Date: 8-2.
- Pizza Hut #31179, 5005 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 8-2.
- Bar North, 3900 Legacy Park Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-2.
- Villa Italian Kitchen, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 8-2.
- The Rotisserie Shop, 2615 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 8-2.
- Zaxby's, 2205 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 7-30.
- Panera Bread Bakery Cafe #4304, 3625 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 7-30.
- Otter's Chicken, 1985 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 7-30.
- American Deli, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 76. Date: 7-30.
- I Luv Pho, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 7-30.
- Mi Mexico, 4150 Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 72. Date: 7-30.
- White Water - Primo's Pizzeria, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 7-29.
- White Water - Seaside Fries, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 7-29.
- White Water - Sternwheeler Restaurant, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 7-29.
- White Water - Team Member Cafe, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 7-29.
- New China House, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 7-29.
- Mellow Mushroom Pizza, 2421 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 7-29.
- McDonald's #18786, 3011 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 7-29.
- Chuy's, 585 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 7-29.
- White Water - JB's Smokehouse Express, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 7-29.
- Planet Wings and More, 2821 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 7-29.
- Subway #41830 (Inside Circle K #211), 3300 Frey Road, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 7-29.
- Krystal #MAR024, 271 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 7-29.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.