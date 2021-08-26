Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Aug. 18-25.
- Which Wich/Superior Sandwiches, 1925 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 8-25.
- Newk's Eatery, 1975 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-25.
- Sarah Jeans Ice Cream, 109 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-25.
- Smoothie King #878, 1271 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 8-25.
- C'Est Si Bon Pastry and Restaurant, 560 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 77. Date: 8-25.
- Thai Cafe, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 8-25.
- IHOP #426, 179 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 8-25.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill #576, 2973 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 8-25.
- Snow on the Square, 31 Mill Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-25.
- Pizza By Fuscos, 4815 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 8-25.
- T Baar, 2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 8-25.
- Subway #20259, 2200 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 8-25.
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 1757 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 97. Date: 8-25.
- Five Guys, 4269 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-25.
- Papa John's Pizza #401, 1860 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-24.
- Wellstar East Cobb Health Park - Parkside Bistro, 3747 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-24.
- Taco Bell #32644, 5080 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 8-24.
- Las Tortas Locas #7, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 8-24.
- Waffle House #690, 2805 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 8-24.
- Reveille Cafe, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 8-24.
- Dragon 168 Chinese Restaurant, 3721 New Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 90. Date: 8-24.
- Wahlburgers, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 8-24.
- 1000 Degrees Pizzeria, 280 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 8-24.
- Tiny Bubbles Tea Bar, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-24.
- Nachos Taqueria Grill, 4240 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-24.
- Marietta Burger Bar, 1392 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-24.
- Las Tejitas, 2175 Old Concord Road, Smyrna. Score: 75. Date: 8-24.
- Pizza Hut #4772, 2980 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 8-24.
- Del Taco #1207, 1935 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 81. Date: 8-23.
- Domino's Pizza #5737, 2323 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 8-23.
- Dunkin Donuts, 611 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-23.
- Owlz Pub, 3655 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-23.
- Burger King #873, 3740 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 8-23.
- Burger King #3900, 1201 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 8-23.
- KFC #G135093, 1970 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 8-23.
- Zaxby's, 3030 Johnson Ferry Road, Mariett. Score: 99. Date: 8-23.
- Longhorn Steakhouse of Austell #5043, 1355 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 89. Date: 8-23.
- El Super Pan, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 8-23.
- Four Fat Cows, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 8-23.
- Ayo African Restaurant, 5150 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 87. Date: 8-23.
- Wendy's of Shallowford, 2961 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-23.
- Starbucks 63850 @ Galleria Park, 200 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 8-23.
- Philly Connection, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 65, Date: 8-20.
- Bradley's Bar & Grill, 4961 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 8-20.
- Arby's #1218, 2626 Sandy Plains Road NE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 8-20.
- Waffle House #778, 1398 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 8-20.
- Hamada Japanese Grill & Sushi, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 8-20.
- Marco's Pizza #8438, 3595 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 8-20.
- Winstons Food and Spirits, 1860 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 8-20.
- Neighborhood Cuisine & Provisions, 34 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-20.
- Jeremiah's Italian Ice, 4585 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 8-20.
- Which Which Superior Sandwiches, 1401 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-19.
- El Camaleon Restaurant & Night Club, 723 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 8-19.
- Mangos Restaurant Grill & Bar, 2535 Hickory Grove Road NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 8-19.
- Taqueria Morelos, 1300 Atlanta Road SE, Marietta. Score: 76. Date: 8-19.
- Revive Coffee, Expresso & Tea, 1680 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 8-19.
- Hudson Grille Kennesaw, 2500 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 8-19.
- Shogun Japanese Steakhouse & Seafood, 2744 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 73. Date: 8-19.
- Burger King #3662, 2112 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 8-19.
- Del Taco #1133, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 8-19.
- Arby's #5553 - East Lake, 2161 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 8-19.
- Thumbs Up Diner, 2615 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 94. Date: 8-19.
- Santiago's Mexican Taqueria, 4937 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 87. Date: 8-19.
- Henri's Bakery & Deli, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-19.
- Original Hot Dog Factory, The, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-19.
- Another Broken Egg Cafe, 4300 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 8-19.
- Aloha Shaved Ice - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-19.
- Aloha Shaved Ice - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 8-19.
- Subway #46780, 1860 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 8-18.
- China Great Wall, 1860 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 8-18.
- Asian Fusion, 1635 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 8-18.
- Waffle House #421, 3340 Frey Road, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-18.
- Waffle House #630, 621 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 8-18.
- Wildwood Cafe, 2300 Windy Ridge Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 8-18.
- Yard House Restaurant #8375, 825 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 8-18.
- Fire Stone Chinese Cuisine, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 8-18.
- Chicken Salad Chick, 2810 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 8-18.
- Crispina Ristorante and Pizzeria, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-18.
