Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Aug. 15-21.
- Cheeseburger Bobby's, 2768 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 8-20.
- McDonald's, 3011 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-20.
- 6Packsubs - Mobile, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 8-19.
- McDonald's, 645 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 8-19.
- Baldinos Giant Jersey Subs, 80 Powers Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 76. Date: 8-19.
- Wings Cafe Fish & Deli, 821 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 8-19.
- Third Door, The - 131 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-19.
- Wendy's, 923 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 72. Date: 8-19.
- Marco's Pizza, 2424 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-18.
- First Watch The Daytime Cafe, 3815 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 8-18.
- Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe, 777 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 8-18.
- Mariscos Las Islitas, 821 Concord Road, Smyrna. Score: 60. Date: 8-18.
- El Coyote Smyrna, 2500 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 8-17.
