Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Aug. 10-18.
- Marietta Wings & More, 1869 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 8-18.
- Sushi Tong, 3599 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 8-18.
- Dunkin Donuts #347022, 2022 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 8-18.
- Juicy Crab, 1345 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 8-18.
- Domino's Pizza, 1230 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 8-18.
- E KE Pizza, 2810 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 8-18.
- King Spring Chinese Restaurant, 3791 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 8-17.
- Zaxby's, 2205 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 8-17.
- Waffle House #479, 550 N. Greenbriar Parkway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-17.
- Bella's Pizzeria, 3599 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 8-17.
- Rodney's Jamaican Soul Food & Grill, 2453 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 8-16.
- Taco Bell #2995, 2624 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 8-16.
- Martin's Restaurant, 1215 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 76. Date: 8-16.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill #14, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 8-16.
- Great Wraps, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 8-16.
- Flying Biscuit Cafe, 1450 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 8-16.
- Newk's Eatery, 1975 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 8-16.
- El Galaxy Sports Bar and Grill - Base, 5055 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 97. Date: 8-16.
- El Galaxy Food Trailer - Mobile, 5055 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 8-16.
- Soi 3, 2606 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 8-15.
- McDonald's #2947, 4819 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-15.
- Fire Stone Chinese Cuisine, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 8-15.
- Jersey Mike's Subs #5020, 4715 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 8-15.
- Tasty Bakery Cafe, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennsaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-15.
- Mooyah Mableton, 1400 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 8-15.
- Lobster Dogs - Mobile, 1927 Lakeside Parkway, Tucker. Score: 89. Date: 8-14.
- Chef Chen, 4924 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 8-12.
- Michiru Chinese & Japanese Restaurant, 4585 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 8-12.
- Pita Mediterranean Street Food, 3240 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 8-12.
- Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, 1401 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-11.
- Taqueria La Fogata, 2650 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 88. Date: 8-11.
- Marlows Tavern, 1311 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 8-11.
- Chin Chin Chinese Restaurant, 617 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 8-11.
- Filling Station Cafe The, 550 Interstate North Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 61. Date: 8-11.
- Wing City, 2467 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 8-10.
- St. Angelos Pizza, 4687 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 8-10.
- Highlands Grill, 2615 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 8-10.
- Pinetree Country Club - Main Kitchen, 3400 McCollum Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 81. Date: 8-10.
- Marlow's Tavern, 2355 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 8-10.
- Parkaire Flying Biscuit, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 8-10.
- 1911 Biscuits & Burgers, 3120 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 8-10.
- Everything Burger, 2595 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-10.
- Taqueria El Buen Sazon, 814 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 72. Date: 8-10.
