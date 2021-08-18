Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Aug. 11-17.
- Starbucks Coffee #11873, 2580 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 8-17.
- Gorin's Cafe At Galleria, 400 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 8-17.
- Cielo Blue Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1080 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 8-17.
- Windy Hill Athletic Club - Food, 135 Interstate North Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 8-17.
- Starbucks #0033 - Inside Publix, 3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-17.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill - Sandy Plains 2, 3606 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-17.
- IC Hot, 4290 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-16.
- Domino's Pizza #5747, 3545 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 8-16.
- Hong Kong City, 2142 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 8-16.
- Martin's Restaurant - Austell Location, 2185 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 93. Date: 8-16.
- Soul Food Train Eatery, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 8-16.
- Chick-Fil-A at Town Center #0057, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 8-16.
- Blue Moon Pizza, 2359 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 8-16.
- Little Tokyo at Town Center Mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 84. Date: 8-16.
- Waffle House #1563, 1395 Highlands Ridge Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 8-16.
- McDonald's #10925, 645 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 8-16.
- Juicy Crab, 1345 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 8-16.
- Subway #56386, 3079 Hidden Forest Court, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 8-13.
- Sidelines Sports Grille, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 8-13.
- Fuji Hana Steak & Sushi, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 8-13.
- House of Ming, 3101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 8-13.
- American Deli, 3895 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 8-13.
- Chicken Salad Chick, 3805 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-13.
- Gimme That Sugar - Base, 2243 Kilmory Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-13.
- Gimme That Sugar - Mobile, 2243 Kilmory Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-13.
- Domino's Pizza, 1230 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 8-13.
- Marco's Pizza #8069, 2424 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-12.
- Dunkin Donuts, 2340 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 8-12.
- Restaurante Dona Celia, 2561 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-12.
- Wildwood Cafe @ 3200, 3200 Windy Hill Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 85. Date: 8-12.
- McDonald's #14377, 3316 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 97. Date: 8-12.
- Live! At The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 8-12.
- Chick-Fil-A, 2555 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 8-12.
- Olde Towne Athletic Club - Food, 4950 Olde Towne Parkway, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 8-11.
- Caribbean Breeze Eatery, 6231 Mableton Parkway, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 8-11.
- La Bamba Mexican Bar & Grill #6, 3509 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 92. Date: 8-11.
- Martin's Restaurant, 1215 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 8-11.
- Mexico Lindo Mexican Restaurant, 3565 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 8-11.
- Mandarin Express, 1308 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 8-11.
- Arby's #8131, 5150 Cowan Road, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 8-11.
- Italy's Pizzeria, 1000 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 8-11.
- Caribbean Spice, 2325 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 8-11.
- Providence Caribbean Food, 6981 Mableton Parkway SE, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 8-11.
- Wendy's, 4900 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 87. Date: 8-11.
- Cafe At Paces West, 2727 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 8-11.
