Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Aug. 7-14.
- Tin Lizzy's Cantina, 3470 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 72. Date: 8-13.
- Papa John's Pizza #401, 1860 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 8-12.
- New China House, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 8-12.
- Tom and Chee - Mobile, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-12.
- Superfood Company, The, 2520 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 76. Date: 8-12.
- Wendy's, 1270 Powers Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 8-12.
- Baked Kitchen - Mobile, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 8-12.
- Nom Station, 3000 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-12.
- Real NY Pizza Italian Restaurant, 1482 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 8-11.
- Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, 1401 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 8-7.
- A Tasty Touch, 2111 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-7.
- Biryani-N-Grill, 2590 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 8-7.
- Vineyard Cafe & Wine Bar, The, 1295 W. Spring Street SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 8-7.
- Shakespeare The Protein House, 3920 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-7.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.