Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Aug. 5-11.
- Sunny's Bagels & Deli, 440 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 88. Date: 8-10.
- Papi's Cuban & Caribbean Grill, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 8-10.
- Montana's Bar & Grill, 2995 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 8-10.
- Hardee's #1506085, 3069 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 8-10.
- Good Kitchen & Market, 116 Margaret Avenue NE, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 8-10.
- AZ Pizza, 855 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 8-10.
- Frankie's Italian Restaurant, 3100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 8-10.
- Maui Wowie Hot Chicken - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 8-10.
- Chipotle #3595, 2810 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 8-10.
- Jacks New Yorker Deli, 4691 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 8-10.
- Maui Wowie Hot Chicken - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 8-10.
- Subway, 4311 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 8-9.
- Dunkin Donuts #310096, 4311 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-9.
- Kennesaw Billiards, 3600 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw. Score: 82. Date: 8-9.
- Charley's Philly Steaks, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-9.
- American Wing Company, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 8-9.
- Daddy's Country Kitchen, 3485 Acworth Due West Road NW, Acworth. Score: 86. Date: 8-9.
- Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, 2830 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 8-9.
- Solecito Lindo Mexican Bar & Grill, 4430 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 8-9.
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 3450 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 8-9.
- Starbucks Coffee #52766, 4241 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-9.
- Pho Dakao Kennesaw, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 8-9.
- Shakespeare The Protein House, 3920 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-9.
- El Rinconcito Tropical/Yester Year, 4337 Dallas Acworth Highway, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 8-8.
- Chin Chin Chinese Restaurant, 617 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 8-6.
- Laredo's Mexican Bar & Grill, 2774 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 8-6.
- Planet Smoothie, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 8-6.
- Smoothie King #850, 2022 Powere Ferry Road SE, Suite 120, Atlnata. Score: 96. Date: 8-6.
- Seoul Food, 745 Chastain Road, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Dateline: 8-6
- Gusto! 688 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-6
- Dunkin Donuts/Baskin #336381, 741 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 8-5.
- Fish Thyme Restaurant & Bar, 3979 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 8-5.
- Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant, 4200 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 8-5.
- Chick-Fil-A at Sprayberry Square #806, 2530 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 8-5.
- Subway #6672, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 8-5.
- The Green Room, 1391 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 96. Date: 8-5.
- Monticello, 2000 Powders Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 8-5.
- American Deli, 2860 Cumberland Mall SPC, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 8-5.
- Pizza Hut #31154, 3600 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 8-5.
- L. Marie's Southern Cuisine, 4417 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 8-5.
- Domino's Pizza, 49 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-5.
