Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for April 3-9.
- Chick-Fil-A #513 Akers Mill, 2975 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 4-8.
- Chili's Grill & Bar #158, 4111 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 4-8.
- Nana Thai Eatery, 2940 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 4-8.
- Himalayan Kitchen, 1651 Roswell Street, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 4-8.
- Starbucks 63850 @ Galleria Park, 200 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 4-8.
- Jet's Pizza, 4401 Shallowford Road, Roswell. Score: 100. Date: 4-8.
- Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 4-7.
- Mellow Mushroom Pizza, 1133 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 76. Date: 4-7.
- Major Q Barbecue and Catering, 3600 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 4-7.
- Subway, 2475 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 4-7.
- McDonald's #31610, 1855 Mars Hill Road NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 4-7.
- Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, 2825 S. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 4-7.
- Sweet Southern Coffee & Dessert, 4460 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 92. Date: 4-7.
- Miller's Ale House, 745 Chastain Road, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 4-7.
- Pelican's Snoballs - Kennesaw, 3081 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-7.
- Fly High Burgers - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-7.
- Wings Connection, 3055 N. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 4-6.
- Waffle House #640, 1470 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 4-6.
- Trackside Grill, 2840 S. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 4-6.
- McCray's West Village Tavern, 4500 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 4-6.
- Del Ray Diner, 2475 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 4-6.
- Fly High Burgers - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-6.
- Starbucks Coffee #8577, 815 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 4-5.
- Firehouse Subs #1136, 2500 Dallas Highway, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 4-5.
- Waffle House #577, 3521 Baker Road, Acworth. Score: 89. Date: 4-5.
- El Nopal Mexican Restaurant, 3100 Creekside Village Drive, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 4-5.
- Marietta Pizzeria N' More, 1482 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-5.
