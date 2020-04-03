Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for March 28-April 3.
- Bay Breeze Seafood, 1440 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 90. Date: 4-1.
- Subway, 6110 Cedarcrest Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 4-1.
- Tasty China Smyrna, 1860 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 3-31.
- Subway, 3826 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 3-31.
- Cielo Blue Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1080 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 3-31.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2973 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 3-31.
- Clean Juice Sandy Plains Marketplace, 3460 Sandy Plains Road NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-31.
- Steak 'N Shake, 3396 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 93. Date: 3-30.
- McDonald's, 2700 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 3-30.
- The Filling Station Cafe, 550 Interstate North Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 3-30.
- Planet Wings and More, 2821 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-30.
- Hook Line & Schooner, 4600 W. Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 3-30.
- Tropical Island Cafe, 547 Atlanta Street, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-30.
