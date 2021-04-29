Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for April 23-29.
- 101 Bagel Cafe, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 81. Date: 4-28.
- Oy! Restaurant, 2355 Cumberland Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 4-28.
- Doc Green's, 3220 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 4-28.
- Seed Kitchen & Bar, 1311 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 4-28.
- Subway #32316, 4355 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 66. Date: 4-28.
- Thai Basil and Sushi Zen, 3330 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 4-28.
- WNB Factory, 3330 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 4-28.
- Little Caesars, 2350 Spring Road, Smyrna. Score 94. Date: 4-28.
- Hibachi Express, 2596 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 70. Date: 4-27.
- Buffalo's Cafe, 3161 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 4-27.
- Varner's Station, 725 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 4-27.
- Dunkin' Donuts #349401, 4100 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 4-27.
- Firehouse Subs, 4648 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 86. Date: 4-27.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 2639 Hickory Grove Road NW, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 4-26.
- What's For Lunch, 2995 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-26.
- Zaxby's, 780 Townpark Lane, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 4-26.
- Cafe Lucia, 1260 W. Springs Street, Smyrna. Date: 43. Score: 4-26.
- Mambo Italiano, 2022 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 70. Date: 4-26.
- Solana East Cobb The, 1032 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-26.
- Newk's Eatery, 1405 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 4-26.
- Burger King #5912, 2735 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell.
- McAlister's Deli, 2950 Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 4-23.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-23.
- Coldstone Creamery/Planet Smoothie, 4225 Wade Green Road NW, 4225 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-23.
- Lucky Dragon, 3750 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 4-23.
- Your Pie, 732 Cherokee Street NE, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 4-23.
