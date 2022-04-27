Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for April 20-26.
- Fusco's Via Roma, 4815-A S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 4-26.
- Governors Towne Club Clubhouse - Food, 4545 Champions Walk Drive, Acworth. Score: 90. Date: 4-26.
- Tin Drum Asia Cafe, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 4-26.
- China Kitchen, 470 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-26.
- Waffle House #154, 2758 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 4-26.
- Heirloom Market BBQ, 2243 Akers Mill Road, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 4-26.
- Boston Market Restaurant #1602, 2014 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 88. Date: 4-26.
- Low Country Barbecue, 2000 S. Pioneer Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 4-26.
- Superica Braves #305, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 4-26.
- Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 2995 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 75. Date: 4-26.
- Rising Roll Gourmet Cafe, 2859 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 4-26.
- Taqueria El Gueo, 4180 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 4-26.
- Joella's Hot Chicken, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 4-26.
- Hook Line & Schooner, 4600 W. Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 4-26.
- Sonesta Select Atlanta Cumberland - Food, 3000 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 4-26.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 2639 Hickory Grove Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 4-25.
- Harry's Pizza & Subs, 2150 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 4-25.
- Gourmet Cafe, 1166 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 4-25.
- Subway #37869 (Inside Walmart), 210 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 4-25.
- Dunkin Donuts #353605, 4443 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-25.
- River Street Sweets - Savannah's Candy Kitchen, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 4-25.
- Wings & Tings, 2555 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 4-25.
- Jet's Pizza, 4401 Shallowford Road, Roswell. Score: 100. Date: 4-25.
- Wingstop Delk #1393, 2900 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 4-25.
- Chris' Caribbean Bistro, 4479 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 4-22.
- Blend It Up, 4200 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-22.
- Frank's Cajun and Soul Kitchen, 1175 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 4-22.
- Waffle House #1100, 3335 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 4-22.
- Cobblestone Golf Course, 4200 Nance Road, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 4-22.
- Coldstone Creamery/Planet Smoothie, 4225 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 4-22.
- Wendy's of Wade Green, 4065 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-22.
- Papa John's, 1690 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-22.
- Chattahoochee Coffee LLC, 6640 Akers Mill Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 4-21.
- Saigon Cafe, 2700 Cumberland Boulevard, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 4-21.
- Waffle House #640, 1470 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 4-21.
- The Border Mexican Restaurant, 2569 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 4-21.
- Thompson Brothers Bar-B-Que, 2445 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 4-21.
- Race Trac Cafe, 200 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 4-21.
- Kale Me Crazy, 3205 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 4-21.
- Jimmy'z Kitchen Marietta, 2468 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 4-21.
- Curry Curry Thai Restaurant, 1385 Highlands Ridge Road, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 4-21.
- Sterling Culinary Management/Papa John's Cafe, 788 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 4-21.
- Galaxy Smoothies (Inside LA Fitness), 1185 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 4-21.
- JG Chicken and Seafood, 3660 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 4-21.
- Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, 2774 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 88. Date: 4-20.
- Wing Factory 3, 2997 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 4-20.
- Firehouse Subs #875, 2860 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 4-20.
- TP - Cobb County Sportservice Inc. DBA The Roxy, 800 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 4-20.
- Zaxby's, 3511 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 4-20.
- KFC #G135088, 5040 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 4-20.
- The Public House at Vinings-Food (Inside Hotel Indigo Atlanta Vinings), 2857 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 4-20.
- US Deli, 873 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 83. Date: 4-20.
- Brookstone Golf & Country Club - Food, 5705 Brookstone Drive NW, Acworth. Score: 95. Date: 4-20.
- Ph'East - Common Area, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 4-20.
- Ph'East - Kung Fu Tea, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 4-20.
- Red Top Brewhouse, 4637 S. Main Street NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 4-20.
- 1885 Grill Acworth, 4438 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Score: 94. Date: 4-20.
- Pizza Hut #4772, 2980 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 4-20.
- Access Restaurant and Lounge, 185 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 4-20.
- WNB Factory @ Acworth 2, 3505 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 4-20.
- Starbucks, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 4-20.
