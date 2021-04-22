Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for April 17-22.
- Subway #56386, 3079 Hidden Forest Court, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 4-21.
- Red Sky Tapas & Bar, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 4-21.
- Bar-B-Cutie, 3466 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 90. Date: 4-21.
- Bento Bus - Mobile, 2715 Peachtree Square, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 4-21.
- Monterrey's Mexican Restaurant Acworth, 3345 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 90. Date: 4-21.
- Peach Drop Nutrition, 1400 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 4-21.
- Buenas Pizzas, 3930 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 4-21.
- King Kong Wings Mableton, 1153 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 61. Date: 4-21.
- Pinch of Spice, 725 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 4-20.
- Volcano Steak & Sushi, 1720 Mars Hill Road, Acworth. Score: 93. Date: 4-20.
- La Bamba Mexican Bar & Grill #4, 4100 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 4-20.
- Zaxby's, 3160 Acworth Forest Drive, Kennesaw. Score: 65. Date: 4-20.
- Taco Bell #3404, 2169 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-20.
- Guthrie's, 787 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 89. Date: 4-20.
- Wendy's of Baker, 3550 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 4-20.
- La Medeleine #602, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 4-20.
- Rio's Italian Ice - Mobile, 1518 Jonesboro Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 4-20.
- Good 2 Go Cafe, 2697 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-20.
- Hot Wok Chinese Restaurant, 3894 Due West Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 4-19.
- Granny's Soulfood, 1355 Blair Bridge Road, Austell. Score: 82. Date: 4-19.
- J. Christopher's Restaurant - Town Center, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 4-19.
- Captain D's, 3462 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 95. Date: 4-19.
