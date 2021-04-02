Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for March 27-April 2.
- Blue Moon Pizza, 4600 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 4-1.
- O'Charley's #381, 3285 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 89. Date: 4-1.
- Eatin Fresh Kennesaw, 3032 Cemetary Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-1.
- Tubtim Siam Thai Cuisine, 2359 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 4-1.
- Capo's Italian Restaurant, 3450 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 3-31.
- Zaxby's, 5090 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 94. Date: 3-31.
- Mersi Chef Persian Food, 1735 Tuscan Heights Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 79. Date: 3-31.
- Wendy's of Big Chicken, 1123 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-31.
- Brazil Pizza, 279 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 3-31.
- La Peda Tacos and Wings, 1592 Atlanta Road SE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 3-31.
- House of Lu III, 1690 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 3-31.
- Wingstop #619, 1133 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 81. Date: 3-30.
- Pita King, 3061 Jim Owens Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 3-30.
- La Strada Restaurant, 2930 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-30.
- Taco Bell #4740, 5161 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 3-30.
- Waffle House #1348, 650 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 3-30.
- Gardens of Smyrna (PCH) The, 1418 Spring Street SE, Smyrna. Score: 75. Date: 3-30.
- Bruster's Real Ice Cream - Town Center, 2960 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 3-30.
- Oolong Bubble Teahouse, 2950 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 3-30.
- Church's Chicken, 351 Six Flags Drive, Austell. Score: 73. Date: 3-30.
- American Deli, 2900 Highlands Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 70. Date: 3-30.
- Oy! Restaurant, 2355 Cumberland Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 78. Date: 3-29.
- Parc at Piedmont - Food, 999 Hood Road NE, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 3-29.
- Bandera Mexican Grill, 3079 Hidden Forest Court, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 3-29.
- Burger King #9978, 4285 Bells Ferry Road, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 3-29.
- Great Wraps, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 88. Date: 3-29.
- Marco's Pizza, 800 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-29.
- Marietta Perks, 800 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-29.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.