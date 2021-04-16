Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for April 10-16.
- McDonald's #17564, 5160 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 4-15.
- Wendy's of Chastain, 995 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-15.
- Wendy's of Roswell/Lecroy, 2238 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 4-15.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill #29, 600 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 81. Date: 4-14.
- Maggiano's Little Italy #200, 1601 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 4-14.
- Bay Breeze Seafood, 1440 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 87. Date: 4-14.
- Dave & Buster's #5200004, 2215 D&B Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 4-14.
- Wendy's #90, 2808 Spring Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 4-14.
- Repicci's Real Italian Ice & Gelato - Mobile, 2079 Midway Road, Douglasville. Score: 100. Date: 4-14.
- Righteous 'Que, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 4-14.
- Smoothie King #174, 2615 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 4-13.
- Granny's Soulfood, 1355 Blair Bridge Road, Austell. Score: 61. Date: 4-13.
- Peace Cafe, 3805 Canton Place NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 4-13.
- China Moon, 3960 Mary Eliza Trace, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 4-13.
- Wing Factory 3, 2997 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 4-13.
- Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 4-13.
- Place The, 700 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 4-13.
- Asian Garden, 3335 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 4-13.
- Sabores De Mexico, 1951 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 4-13.
- Mangos Caribbean Restaurant, 585 Franklin Gateway, Marietta. Score: 76. Date: 4-13.
- Pizza Legion, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 4-13.
- Red Top Brewhouse, 4637 S. Main Street NW, Acworth. Score: 90. Date: 4-13.
- Wendy's of Vaughn, 1905 Vaughn Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 4-13.
- African Delights, 185 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 83. Date: 4-13.
- Jersey Mike's Subs, 4400 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 4-12.
- Chef Advantage, 975 Cobb Place Boulevard, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 4-12.
- Nick's Bar-B-Q, Store #2, 3329 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 93. Date: 4-12.
- Chili's Grill & Bar, 3339 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 87. Date: 4-12.
- Sunrise at East Cobb, 1551 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 4-12.
- Minas Emporium, 2555 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 4-12.
- Allgood Head Start, 461 Allgood Road NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-12.
- Crab Heaven, 3940 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 82. Date: 4-12.
- Smith's Gourmet Creations - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-12.
- Smith's Gourmet Creations - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-12.
