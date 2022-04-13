Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for March 30-April 12.
- Gondolier Pizza, 1720 Mars Hill Road NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 4-12.
- Hoang Long Restaurant, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 4-12.
- Tandoor Restaurant, 279 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 4-12.
- Tonita's Restaurant, 185 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 89. Date: 4-12.
- Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q, 1425 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 4-12.
- 6PackSubs - Mobile, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 4-12.
- Sabores De Mexico, 1951 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 4-12.
- Subway #33436, 1720 Mars Hill Road NW, Acworth. Score: 97. Date: 4-12.
- Yom, 1809 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 70. Date: 4-12.
- Mini Stop Chinese Restaurant, 3103 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 4-12.
- Yom / Good Mood Food Truck - Base, 1809 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 4-12.
- Cafe At Paces West, 2727 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 4-12.
- Mami Taco, 800 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-12.
- Del Taco #1164, 4330 East West Connector SE, Smyrna. Score: 94. Date: 4-11.
- Arby's #1217 @ East Cobb Crossing, 4367 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 4-11.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 1435 Highlands Ridge Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 4-11.
- Pacific Buffet, 2475 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 4-11.
- Gordo Taco Loco, 601 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 4-11.
- Cafe Hot Wing 8, 1153 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 4-11.
- Righteous 'Que, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 4-11.
- Taqueria El Guero, 1135 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 4-11.
- WNB Factory, 2769 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 4-11.
- Punch Bowl Social, 875 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 4-11.
- Sweet Magnolia Catering, 2805 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 4-11.
- My Friend's Place at East Cobb, 1205 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-8.
- Pizza J, 690 S. Gordon Road SW, Mableton. Score: 98. Date: 4-8.
- Super 8 Austell - Food, 7377 Cityview Drive NW, Austell. Score: 94. Date: 4-8.
- Coldstone Creamery #20730, 2850 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 4-8.
- Hyderabad Xpress, 2772 Cumberland Boulevard, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 4-8.
- Mersi Chef Persian Food, 1735 Tuscan Heights Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 4-8.
- Bobby's BBQ House, 705 S. Gordon Road SW, Mableton. Score: 94. Date: 4-8.
- Smoothie King #1388, 3103 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 84. Date: 4-8.
- Sam's BBQ 1, 4958 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 4-8.
- Jerusalem Bakery and Grill, 1175 Franklin Gateway, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 4-7.
- Hyatt House Atlanta Cobb Galleria - Food, 3595 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 4-7.
- Mirko Pasta, 1281 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 4-7.
- Trackside Grill, 2840 S. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 4-7.
- Fresh To Order, 1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 4-7.
- Popeyes #3121, 2691 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 4-7.
- The Pirate's Boil, 2451 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 4-7.
- Express Grub (Inside BP), 1090 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 4-7.
- Wingate by Wyndham Galleria - Food, 2762 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 4-7.
- Paleteria Chavalois, 1368 Atlanta Road SE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 4-7.
- Lomi Restaurant, 2555 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-7.
- Scooter's Coffee, 2943 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-6.
- Starbucks Coffee #8530, 3103 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-6.
- Starbucks Coffee #11046, 4515 W. Village Way SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 4-6.
- Old South Bar-B-Q, 601 Burbank Circle SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 4-6.
- Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe, 2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 4-6.
- Mellow Mushroom, 6121 Cedarcrest Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 4-6.
- El Nopal Mexican Restaurant, 3100 Creekside Village Drive, Kennesaw. Score: 86. Date: 4-6.
- La Strada Restaurant, 2930 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-6.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-6.
- Taco Bell #3404, 2169 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 4-6.
- Wildwood Hilton Garden Inn - Food, 3045 Windy Hill Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 85. Date: 4-6.
- Panda Express-KSU, 1000 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-6.
- KSU Cafe - Chick-Fil-A, 395 Cobb Avenue NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-6.
- KSU Cafe - Hisso Sushi, 395 Cobb Avenue NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-6.
- KSU Cafe - Moe's Southwest Grill, 395 Cobb Avenue NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-6.
- Sports Fountain (Inside LA Fitness), 2995 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 4-6.
- Italia Mediterranean Grill, 2655 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 4-6.
- Eatin Fresh Kennesaw, 3032 Cemetery Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-6.
- Plantbased Snob - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 4-6.
- Plantbased Snob - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 4-6.
- Papa Roy's Louisiana Kitchen, 2517 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 4-6.
- Mac's Raw Bar & Market, 23 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-6.
- Smoothie King #608, 2525 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 4-5.
- Firehouse Subs #1391, 2745 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 4-5.
- It's Greek To Us, 1355 Church Street Ext. NE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 4-5.
- Sunrise At East Cobb, 1551 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 4-5.
- O'Charley's #381, 3285 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 76. Date: 4-5.
- Nana Thai Eatery, 2940 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-5.
- Comcast One Ballpark Center - Cafeteria, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 4-5.
- Comcast One Ballpark Center - Meeting Room Pantry, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 4-5.
- Comcast One Ballpark Center - Coffee Shop, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 4-5.
- Asian Garden, 3335 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 4-5.
- Momo Son Ramen, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 4-5.
- Touchdown Wings, 2856 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 4-5.
- Wellstar Acworth - Parkside Cafe, 4550 Cobb Parkay N., Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 4-4.
- Starbucks Coffee #11045, 3622 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 4-4.
- Starbucks At Target - T-2091, 3378 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 98. Date: 4-4.
- Floyd Wings & Grill, 5395 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 98. Date: 4-4.
- Natty's Jamaican & Soul Food Restaurant, 680 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 4-4.
- Luna Maya Mexican Restaurant, 4320 East West Connector SE, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 4-4.
- The Nest, 2921 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 4-4.
- Chili's Grill & Bar, 3339 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 86. Date: 4-4.
- Loaves And Fishes Community Kitchen, 55 Elizabeth Church Road NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-4.
- Hibachi Grill And Amazing Buffet, 3565 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 4-4.
- Biryani-N-Grill, 2590 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 4-4.
- Panera Bread #6162, 1430 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 4-4.
- Edible Endeavors Catering, 925 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 4-4.
- Chef LA's Fish Fry Too - Mobile, 4924 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 4-2.
- The Cenacle 2 Go - Mobile, 2844 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 86. Date: 4-2.
- Auntie Anne's, 2860 Cumberland Mall Kiosk 5530, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 4-1.
- ROAM, 3101 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 4-1.
- Holiday Inn Express - Food, 1250 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 4-1.
- Pita King, 3061 Jim Owens Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 86. Date: 4-1.
- Guston's Grille and Tap, 3330 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 97. Date: 4-1.
- Johnny's Steaks & Bar-B-Que, 4179 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 91. Date: 4-1.
- Farmer's Basket, 1306 Cumberland SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 4-1.
- Wellstar Windy Hill Hospital - Food, 2540 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 4-1.
- Madra's Restaurant, 2349 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 4-1.
- Mac's Chophouse, 19 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 4-1.
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2937 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 4-1.
- Antico Pizza Napoletana, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 3-31.
- Campus Falafel Cafe, 950 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 3-31.
- New China Restaurant, 3330 Cobb Parkway N., Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 3-31.
- Taqueria Margarita, 860 Six Flags Road, Austell. Score: 90. Date: 3-31.
- Red's Timbers, 730 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 3-31.
- KFC #G135094, 12 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-31.
- El Ranchero #1, 562 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 3-31.
- Varner's Station, 725 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 3-31.
- McDonald's #31679, 4860 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 3-31.
- Willie B's Sisters Southern Cuisine - Base, 6041 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 3-31.
- TP - Chick-Fil-A At Truist Park Stand #326, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 3-31.
- Stilesboro Biscuits, 3590 Stilesboro Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 3-30.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill #576, 2973 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 3-30.
- C. Ellet's Steakhouse, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 3-30.
- Gyro Wrap Street Food Kitchen, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 3-30.
- Jersey Mike's Subs, 1680 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 84. Date: 3-30.
- Fit Foodies, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 3-30.
- South Cobb Diner, 5850 Love Street, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 3-30.
- Enjoy Brazilian Cuisine, 2852 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-30.
- Doro's Italian Restaurant, 3979 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 92. Date: 3-30.
- Fly High Burgers - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-30.
- Pizza Hut #39527, 2860 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 3-30.
- Affextionate Cuizine, 115 Davis Circle SW, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 3-30.
- Lolita's Parlour - Mobile, 1147 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-30.
- Calentano, 1690 Powder Springs Road, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 3-30.
