Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
WEST COBB DINER
3451 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019
Inspection Purpose: Routine
Inspector Notes:
— Observed flies and gnats flying around the inside of the kitchen and toward the back of the kitchen where the dishes were being stored. The person in charge (PIC) also mentioned he is not a pest control technician. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by: 1. Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of food and supplies; 2. Routinely inspecting the premises for evidence of pests; 3. Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control as specified under subsections (6)(e), (6)(m), and (6)(n) of this Rule; and 4. Eliminating harborage conditions.
— Observed several items - slicers, can opener and knives - with food debris still stuck to the equipment and food debris splatter in the drawers. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch at all times. Corrective action: Dishes moved to the dish machine to be re-cleaned.
— Observed the ice bin had black substance found on the inside. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch. Corrective action: PIC emptied all the ice and cleaned the ice machine.
— Observed several foods inside prep units by the breading and salad station holding above 41 F. Except during preparation, cooking or cooling, or when time is used as the public health control, time/temperature control for safety food must be maintained at 41°F (5°C) or below or 135°F (57°C) or above, except that roasts cooked to a temperature and for a time specified in subsection (5)(a)2 of this Rule and reheated using the same temperature and time conditions as cooking may be held at a temperature of 130°F (54°C) or above. Corrective action: Food was discarded.
— Observed the cornbread dressing on the warmer line holding at 113 F. PIC also stirred the dressing and mentioned it was holding at 174 F, but stirring is not allowed prior to checking the temperatures. Hot holding food must be maintained at 135 F and above at all times. Corrective ation: Food was discarded.
— Observed several time/temperature control for safety foods were not labeled with a time and date or not listed on the written documentation provided to the inspector. The items were buttermilk, cornbread mix and butter. If time without temperature control is used as the public health control for a working supply of time/temperature control for safety food before cooking or for ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety food that is displayed or held for sale or service, written procedures must be prepared in advance, maintained in the food service establishment and made available to the regulatory authority upon request that specify - (i) Methods of compliance with paragraphs 2(i) - (iii) or 3(i) through (v) of this subsection; and (ii) Methods of compliance with the cooling of time/temperature control for safety food that is prepared, cooked, and refrigerated before time is used as a public health control. 2. If time without temperature control is used as the public health control up to a maximum of 4 hours: (i) The food must have an initial temperature of 41°F (5°C) or less when removed from cold holding temperature control, or 135°F (57°C) or greater when removed from hot holding temperature control; (ii) The food must be marked or otherwise identified to indicate the time that is 4 hours past the point in time when the food is removed from temperature control; (iii) The food must be cooked and served, served at any temperature if ready-to-eat or discarded, within 4 hours from the point in time when the food is removed from temperature control; and (iv) The food in unmarked containers or packages, or marked to exceed a 4-hour limit must be discarded. Corrective action: The inspector provided a copy of the Times as A Public Health control and reviewed the guidelines with the PIC.
— PIC could not provide documentation or otherwise satisfactorily demonstrate during the inspection, that all food employees and conditional employees are informed of their responsibility to report to management information about their health and activities as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food. The manager also mentioned he was busy and not able to answer the inspector's questions. The permit holder must require food employees and conditional employees to report to the certified food safety manager (CFSM) and PIC, information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food. A food employee or conditional employee must report the information in a manner that allows the CFSM and PIC to reduce the risk of foodborne disease transmission, including providing necessary additional information, such as the date of onset of symptoms and an illness, or of a diagnosis without symptoms. Corrective action: The inspector provided and reviewed a copy of the Employee Red Booklet, Quick Decision Guide and Employee Health Agreement Form.
— Establishment does not have established procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food establishment. A food establishment must have procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. The procedures must address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces to vomitus or fecal matter. Corrective action: The inspector provided and reviewed the written plan procedure and supplies needed for vomit/fecal accidents.
— Observed all the menus stated ask server about menu items cooked to order. The lettering for the consumer advisory was also all lowercase. This has been taken off on several inspection reports prior to the change of ownership. If an animal food such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish is served or sold raw, undercooked or without otherwise being processed to eliminate pathogens, either in ready-to-eat form or as an ingredient in another ready-to-eat food, the permit holder must inform consumers of the significantly increased risk of consuming such foods by way of a disclosure and reminder, as specified in paragraphs 2 and 3 of this subsection using brochures, deli case or menu advisories, label statements, table tents, placards or other effective written means. The disclosure and reminder statements must be worded in legible type in all capital letters and no smaller than font size No. 8 or if displayed on a menu board shall be printed no smaller than the smallest lettering used for a menu item. 2. Disclosure must include: (i) A description of the animal-derived foods, such as “oysters on the half shell (raw oysters),” “raw egg Caesar salad,” and “hamburgers (can be cooked to order);” or (ii) Identification of the animal-derived foods by asterisking them to a footnote that states that the items are served raw or undercooked, or contain (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients. 3. The reminder must include asterisking the animal-derived foods requiring disclosure to a footnote that states: (i) Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase one's risk of foodborne illness; or (ii) Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase one's risk of foodborne illness, especially if one has certain medical conditions.
— Observed several food containers, bulk food and squirt bottles were not labeled with a common name. Any food item taken out of its original container should be labeled with a common name at all times.
— Observed two containers of shrimp stored in direct contact with food. Storage or Display of Food in Contact with Water or Ice. 1. Packaged food may not be stored in direct contact with ice or water if the food is subject to the entry of water because of the nature of its packaging, wrapping, or container or positioning in the ice or water. 2. Except as specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of this subsection, unpackaged food may not be stored in direct contact with undrained ice. 3. Whole, raw fruits or vegetables; cut, raw vegetables such as celery or carrot sticks or cut potatoes; and tofu may be immersed in ice or water. 4. Raw poultry and raw fish that are received immersed in ice in shipping containers may remain in that condition while in storage awaiting preparation, display, service or sale. Corrective action: The ice was removed.
— Observed several waitresses preparing dressing for the tables at the front counter wearing bracelets and watches on their arms and hands. Except for a plain ring such as a wedding band food employees may not wear jewelry including medical information jewelry on their arms and hands while preparing food.
— Observed several wet wiping and dry wiping cloths found on top of the prep tables. Wet wiping cloths also were found under several cutting boards. While not in uses, wet wiping cloths must be stored inside sanitizing solution holding between 50-100 ppm for CL and 200-400 ppm for Quat Ammonia. Dry wiping must be stored in a designated area. Corrective action: Wet wiping cloths stored inside the sanitizing buckets and dry cloths were stored in a designated area.
— Observed excessive food debris found on the floors and walls. Except as specified under subsection (2)(d) of this Rule and except for antislip floor coverings or applications that may be used for safety reasons, floors, floor coverings, walls, wall coverings and ceilings must be designed, constructed and installed so they are smooth and easily cleanable.
— Observed the floor tiles inside the back of the kitchen, walk in cooler and walk in freezers were in disrepair. All physical facilities must be maintained in good repair. The inspector stated this needs to be fixed as soon as possible.
— Observed several employee drinks and phone scattered throughout the kitchen. Lockers or other suitable facilities must be located in a designated room or area where contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens and single-service and single-use articles cannot occur. Corrective action: Employee belongings was moved to a designated area.
