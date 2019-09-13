Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
TDT BBQ (INSIDE SHELL STATION)
4360 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1314
Last Inspection Score: 66
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Inspection Purpose: Routine
— Observed raw chicken stored above pasta and several other ready to eat foods inside of reach in cooler in dining area. Raw chicken must be stored underneath ready to eat foods to prevent contamination. Corrective action: Raw chicken moved to bottom shelf.
— Observed cheese uncovered inside of prep top cooler in main kitchen. Foods must be stored covered. Corrective action: Cheese was discarded.
— Observed pork sausages, pasta, and grilled chicken above 41 F inside of reach in cooler in dining area. Potentially hazardous foods being cold held must be 41 F or below. Corrective action: Foods discarded.
— Observed cabbage, turkey, pulled pork and coleslaw above 41 F inside of prep top cooler in main kitchen. Potentially hazardous foods being cold held must be 41 F or below. Corrective action: Food discarded.
— Observed time as a public health being used for grilled chicken wings, ribs and salmon without time stamp indicated. When time as a public health is used, time must be indicated on product. Corrective action: Food discarded.
— Observed cooling salmon on countertop with lid tightly covered. Cooling items must be stored loosely covered to facilitate air flow. Effective means of cooling are an ice bath and reach in cooler. Corrective action: Lid removed.
— Observed employees washing utensils with soap and water, rinse, then placed to dry without sanitizing. Utensils and food-contact surfaces of equipment must be sanitized before use after cleaning. Corrective action: Discussed proper procedure for washing and sanitizing utensils. Utensils sanitized.
— Observed three bottles of sanitizers unlabeled in main kitchen. Working containers used for storing poisonous or toxic materials such as cleaners and sanitizers taken from bulk supplies must be clearly and individually identified with the common name of the material. Corrective action: Containers labeled.
— Did not observe thermometer inside of reach in cooler in dining area or inside of prep top cooler in main kitchen. A temperature measuring device must be located inside of refrigerators. Corrective action: Thermometer placed inside.
— Observed unwrapped forks stored in container with food lip contact surfaces facing multiple directions near POS system. Unwrapped single use utensils shall be stored where food lip contact surface contamination is prevented.
— Observed employee washing hands at three compartment sink. A warewashing sink may not be used for handwashing Corrective action: Discussed with employee where to wash. Hands washed at hand sink.
— Observed shelves soiled with black substance in main kitchen. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues.
— Observed hot water knob in disrepair and unable to retrieve hot water at hand sink in main kitchen. Hot and cold water must be available. Corrective action: Knob repaired and replaced. Hot water available.
— Observed dim bulb above food prep area in main kitchen. Room appears dark. Adequate lighting required in food storage areas. Corrective action: Light bulb replaced.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.