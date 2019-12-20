Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
WING FACTORY THE
1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
Last Inspection Score: 67
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Inspection Purpose: Routine
—Observed outdoor grease storage container had heavy accumulation of grease and debris. Grease storage container must be cleaned more frequently or replaced with clean container more frequently. Correct within three days.
—Observed strong pungent odor coming from toilet room and into hallway. Clean toilet room and fixtures and walls frequently to prevent odors. Correct within three days.
—Observed accumulation of construction debris outside of facility's rear door. Keep premise free of debris to prevent harborage of pests. Correct within seven days.
—Observed openings present in rear storage area, ceiling tiles are missing. Ceiling tiles are to be replaced to protect food service area from entry of pests. Correct within three days.
—Observed Person In Charge (PIC) is not knowledgeable of minimum food safety requirements. 1) PIC did not have knowledge of three-compartment sink setup for warewashing; 2) PIC did not have knowledge of how to prepare chlorine sanitizer at proper concentration for food contact surfaces. 3) PIC is unaware of the eight major allergens. Corrective action: Inspector provided instructions for three-compartment set-up and sanitizer preparation. Inspector also provided food safety handouts including food allergens.
—Observed through discussion, PIC is not knowledge of the five reportable symptoms and the six reportable illnesses as related to food safety. PIC does not have access to a written employee health policy. This is a repeat violation. Corrective action: Inspector provided copy of GA Food Code Quick decision guide by email to PIC.
—Observed facility does not have written procedures for cleanup of diarrheal/vomiting events. Corrective action: Inspector provided facility's Written procedures for cleanup of diarrheal/vomiting events by email to PIC, while onsite.
—Observed sanitize solution was not provided at prep station for sanitizing of food contact surfaces (prep counter), when necessary. During food preparation, wiping cloth sanitizer container must be provided - when food preparation is in progress. Corrective action: PIC prepared chlorine sanitizer solution at 50 ppm.
—At time of inspection, facility had unapproved chemical (lemon scented bleach) for sanitizing of food contact surfaces. Quaternary ammonium, iodine and Unscented chlorine bleach are the only approved chemicals for sanitizing of food contact surfaces. Corrective action: Inspector instructed facility cannot operate without approved sanitizer. PIC purchased unscented chlorine bleach from grocery store next door to facility.
—Observed facility has removed prep cooler. Only available cold holding equipment is their walkin cooler. Equipment for cooling and cold holding shall be sufficient in number. Facility must provide one additional reachin or prep cooler within three days.
—Observed facility does not have food probe thermometer for monitoring of time and temperature control for safety foods (TCS foods) during cold holding, cooling and cooking processes. Provide thin tip thermometer within three days. Food temperature measuring devices must be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperatures. 2. A temperature measuring device with a suitable small-diameter probe that is designed to measure the temperature of thin masses shall be provided and readily accessible to accurately measure the temperature in thin foods such as sliced cheeses and tomatoes.
—Observed facility has removed produce washing sink. Facility serves fresh celery and carrots. Raw fruits and vegetables must be thoroughly washed in water, in a sink designated for that purpose only, to remove soil and other contaminants before being cut, combined with other ingredients, cooked, served or offered for human consumption in ready-to-eat form. Corrective action: Install one produce washing sink for washing of fresh produce or purchase pre-washed produced - invoice and/or packaging must be label pre-washed within three days.
—Observed most recent inspection report score is on lower shelf of front service counter. The most current inspection report must be prominently displayed in public view at all times, within 15 feet of the front or primary public door and between five feet and seven feet from the floor and in an area where it can be read at a distance of one foot away.
