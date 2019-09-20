Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
BRISAS DE TELA RESTAURANT II
739 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE C MARIETTA, GA 30067-7841
Last Inspection Score: 63
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
Inspection Purpose: Routine
—Observed raw shelled eggs stored next to butter in the reach in cooler opposite hot line and raw shredded vegetables stored below raw chicken in the walk in cooler. Food must be protected from cross contamination by separation. Corrective action: Person in charge (PIC) rearranged food items.
— Observed shredded chicken at 43F-44F, PIC stated that it was cooked the night before, cooled and placed in walk in cooler. Facility had no cooling logs present to confirm that the chicken was cooled to 41F in 6 hours. Corrective action: Shredded chicken was discarded.
—Observed accumulation of debris on the door of the walk in cooler and on the holder of the can opener. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment must be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.
—Excessive heat (92F) in the main kitchen, PIC stated that a new HVAC unit is due to arrive this week. If necessary to keep rooms free of excessive heat, steam, condensation, vapors, obnoxious odors, smoke and fumes, mechanical ventilation of sufficient capacity must be provided.
—Observed employee touch raw chicken then open reach in cooler door without washing her hands. Observed employee remove personal item (drinking bottle) from kitchen and return to handle food without washing her hands. Food employees must clean their hands and exposed portions of their arms immediately before engaging in food preparation including working with exposed food, clean equipment and utensils, and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. All employees must wash hands before leaving the restroom. All food employees leaving the restroom must wash their hands again upon re-entering the food preparation area. Corrective action: The employees were instructed to wash their hands between task changes.
— Observed personal items (water bottles) on prep tables and (hand cream) on shelves throughout facility. Lockers or other suitable facilities must be used for the orderly storage of employee clothing and other possessions. Corrective action: Water bottles were moved to a designated area, below the prep tables and away from food.
—The PIC could not provide documentation or otherwise satisfactorily demonstrate during the inspection, that all food employees and conditional employees are informed of their responsibility to report to management information about their health and activities as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food. Also, PIC could not verbiage symptoms of reportable illness. The permit holder must require food employees and conditional employees to report to the certified food safety manager (CFSM) and PIC, information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food. A food employee or conditional employee must report the information in a manner that allows the CFSM and PIC to reduce the risk of foodborne disease transmission, including providing necessary additional information, such as the date of onset of symptoms and an illness, or of a diagnosis without symptoms. Corrective action: Inspector provided another copy of the employee health policy to person in charge and owner in Spanish.
—Observed no hand wash soap supplied at both hand sinks in the kitchen. Each handwashing sink or group of two adjacent handwashing sinks must be provided with a supply of hand cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap. Corrective action: PIC supplied soap at both hand sinks.
—Observed chlorine sanitizer used to sanitize prep table at 0ppm. Chlorine sanitizer should be between 50-100ppm. Corrective action: Chlorine solution re-made to read between 50-100ppm.
