Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
GOOD KITCHEN & MARKET
116 MARGARET AVE NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1306
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020
—Observed food employees switching from different tasks without rewashing their hands and gloving up and then continuing to food prep. Corrective action: Employee rewashed their hands after switching between tasks.
—Observed soiled utensils in the handwashing sink near the dishwasher. The handwashing sink next to the dishwasher had no soap nor disposable hand towels. Corrective action: Employee restocked hand soap and disposable hand towels.
—Observed employee sanitizing prep cutting board with sanitizing water that read at 0ppm QUAT and then continue to prepare food on the board. Corrective action: Certified food safety manager (CFSM) remade sanitizing solution to 50ppm with Chlorine and put in request for Ecolab to service the sanitizer dispenser machine.
—Observed many equipment stored as "clean" such as utensils, equipment, cutting boards and food containers with heavy accumulation of stained and dried on food particles. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
—Observed hot holding unit containing three food items all temping below 135°F. Except during preparation, cooking or cooling or when time is used as the public health control, time/temperature control for safety food shall be maintained at 41°F (5°C) or below or 135°F (57°C) or above, except that roasts cooked to a temperature and for a time specified in subsection (5)(a)2 of this Rule and reheated using the same temperature and time conditions as cooking may be held at a temperature of 130°F (54°C) or above. Corrective action: Employee reheated food items to 165°F and above.
—Observed numerous food items stored throughout the kitchen and reach in coolers held for more than 24 hours without the date or day by which the food must be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded. Food held for more than 24 hours must be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food must be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded, when held at a temperature of 41°F or below for a maximum of seven days. The day of preparation shall be counted as Day 1. Corrective action: All food date marked.
