Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
MEXICO LINDO MEXICAN RESTAURANT
3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770
Last Inspection Score: 63
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020
Inspection Purpose: Routine
—Observed dirty plates stored for use in the grill area. Observed the sanitizer bucket too low (0ppm chlorine) at the server station. Observed dish washing machine has dishes with 0ppm chlorine. Observed the can opener with an accumulation of black soil. Observed the microwave with baked on splatter. Equipment, food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch. Corrective action: The plates and the can opener were taken to the dish pit. The bucket was replaced with 50ppm; the three-compartment sink was set up for washing with 50ppm chlorine until the dish mechanic came to fix the machine to wash with 100ppm chlorine.
—Observed food stored on the floor, a large pot of cheese in the grill area and bulk bags of sugar, flour and drink mixes in the office area. Food must be protected from contamination by storing the food in a clean, dry location where it is not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination and at least six inches (15 cm) above the floor. Corrective action: The pot was relocated.
—Owner stated that beef is cooked to medium temperatures if requested. Observed the facility serving menu items that are cooked to medium temperatures - sunny side up egg on the hot hold buffet. The PIC stated that raw oysters are sold on the weekends. Observed the menus do not have a consumer advisory nor do they have the sunny side up eggs or oysters listed on the menus. If an animal derived food is served or sold raw, undercooked the permit holder must inform consumers of the significantly increased risk of consuming such foods by way of a disclosure in all caps. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness; or consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
—Observed time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods stored above 41F in a non working prep cooler. Observed TCS foods stored above 41F on the buffet. Except during preparation, cooking, or cooling or when time is used as the public health control, TCS food must be maintained at 41°F (5°C) or below. Corrective action: All items in the prep cooler were place in ice baths within the prep cooler or discarded. All items at the buffet were discarded.
—Observed the facility without at least 90 days of shell stock tags on record within the facility. Shell stock tags must remain attached to the container in which the shellstock are received until the container is empty. The date when the last shellstock from the container is sold or served must be recorded on the tag or label. The identity of the source of shellstock that are sold or served must be maintained by retaining shellstock tags or labels for 90 calendar days from the date that is recorded on the tag or label. Corrective action: The items were discarded.
—Observed the facility without a serve safe certificate. Food service establishments must have in its employ a certified food safety manager (CFSM) to ensure food safety is being managed within the food service establishment.
—Observed the person in charge (PIC) was unaware of the reportable foodborne illnesses and/or symptoms. Observed the PIC was unable to provide documentation that employees are trained on reportable foodborne illnesses and/or symptoms. It is the PIC's duty to inform food employees and conditional employees in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report to the person in charge about their health as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food and to provide evidence of employee attendance or employee acknowledgement signatures to the health authority.
