Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
GOLDBERGS BAGEL CO. & DELI
1062 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE A110 MARIETTA, GA 30068-5521
Last Inspection Score: 65
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020
Inspection Purpose: Routine
—Employee handling trash did not wash hands before returning to dish area to work. Food employees must clean their hands and exposed portions of their arms immediately before engaging in food preparation including working with exposed food, clean equipment and utensils, and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Corrective action: Employee stopped and washed hands.
—Chicken tenders are partially cooked and then left in the fryer basket until an order gets placed. Observed temps were 114f, and 84f. Corrective action: Tenders either heated to 178f and 179f or were discarded.
—Several time/temperature control for safety food (TCS foods) held above 41f. Cold hold TCS foods at 41f and below. Corrective action: Foods were either discarded or placed on ice.
—Chicken soup at 125f and 133f, matzo ball soup at 132f. Hot hold soups at 135f above. Corrective action: Reheated to above 165f.
—Cream cheese in walk in cooler, open packages of deli meat, containers of rice in walk in that are not labeled with date of discard. All ready to eat TCS foods that are held longer than 24 hours need to be labeled with a date to indicate discard or expiration. Correcive action: Dates applied.
—No test kit provided for high temp sanitizing machine. Must provide test kits for ware washing equipment.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.