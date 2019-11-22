Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
PERKS COFFEE & BAGELS
3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 176 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430
Last Inspection Score: 63
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Inspection Purpose: Routine
—Observed employee switch from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands with ripped gloves. Food employees must clean their hands and exposed portions of their arms immediately before engaging in food preparation including working with exposed food, clean equipment and utensils, and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles and when switching between working with raw food and working with ready-to-eat food. Additionally, employees should always wash their hands when they renew their gloves. Corrective action: Employee was advised to rewash their hands and put on new gloves and be cautious about tears in gloves.
—The following items were observed with temperatures above 41°F in cold holding units. Display at front cooler - ham & cheese container, yogurt and parfait; reach in cooler - spinach; cooler next to milk cooler - coconut milk; and milk cooler - whole milk and half & half. Except during preparation, cooking or cooling or when time is used as the public health control, time/temperature control for safety food must be maintained at 41°F (5°C) or below or 135°F (57°C) or above. Corrective action: Person in charge (PIC) instructed employees to discard all food.
—Observed cold holding milk cooler not holding 41 degrees F or below; observed unit next to the milk cooler also not holding 41 degrees F or below - thermometer read at 52 degrees F; observed cold holding display unit up front by the cashier register not holding at 41 degrees F or below - thermometer read at 54 degrees F. Equipment for cooling must be sufficient in number and capacity to provide food temperatures as specified under DPH Rule 511-6-1-.04. Corrective action: Have service be performed on these units, for the time being only use the walk in cooler, the walk in freezer or the other cold holding unit across the oven. PIC closed the cold holding units and moved the products.
—Observed hand sink in the front food service station reaching at a temperature greater than 150 degrees F and no cold water available. Observed hank sink in women's and men's restroom also reach at a temperature greater than 150 degrees F. Corrective action: A plumbing system shall be designed, constructed and installed according to law. Correct within 72 hours.
—Observed location of designated employee eating and drinking area causing possible cross-contamination. Employees must consume food only in approved designated areas separate from food preparation and serving areas, equipment or utensil areas and food storage areas. Corrective action: Employees were advised to designate an employee only area for their personal belongings within the facility and a separate location for their drinks and food items in the reach in cooler. Employees moved their belongings to designated areas.
—Observed no paper towels located at hand washing sink in the front kitchen. Each hand washing sink or group of two adjacent hand washing sinks must be provided with a supply of hand cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap. Corrective action: Employee restocked the paper towels at the hand sink.
—Observed stored QA sanitizer solution with concentration level of 0 ppm - 100 ppm. QA sanitizer solution concentration recommended range is 200 – 400 ppm. Corrective action: Inspector helped staff prepare sanitizer to 200 ppm.
—Observed ambient air thermometer not located in the warmest/coolest part of the holding unit. In a mechanically refrigerated or hot food storage unit, the sensor of a temperature measuring device must be located to measure the air temperature in the warmest part of a mechanically refrigerated unit and in the coolest part of a hot food storage unit.
—Observed food employee wearing jewelry other than a plain ring on their hands/arms while preparing food. Except for a plain ring such as a wedding band food employees may not wear jewelry including medical information jewelry on their arms and hands while preparing food.
—Observed wiping cloth used for food spills also used for holding cutting board down. Cloths in-use for wiping food spills from tableware and carry-out containers that occur as food is being served must be used for no other purpose.
—The most current inspection report is not prominently displayed in public view, within 15 feet of the front or primary public door and between five feet and seven feet from the floor or in an area where it can be read at a distance of one foot away. The most current inspection report must be prominently displayed in public view.
