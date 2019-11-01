Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
NEW LUCKY CHINA
3045 GORDY PKWY STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30066-8266
Last Inspection Score: 56
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019
Inspection Purpose: Routine
—Observed excessive accumulation of food residue/debris on walls, floors, shelving and seams of prep tables throughout facility.
—Observed dead insects stuck to glue trap inside pest control light device. Insect control devices must be installed so that the devices are not located over a food preparation area, and dead insects and insect fragments are prevented from contact with exposed food; clean equipment, utensils and linens. Remove trapped insects from control devices immediately.
—Observed in prep top cooler, raw chicken stored behind raw steak in top bins and raw scallops and raw pork stored above noodles and vegetables. Observed in walk-in cooler, raw shrimp stored above noodles and sauces. Observed in sushi prep cooler, raw fish stored above vegetables. All cooked/ready to eat foods must be stored above all raw meats. Raw meats must be stored by their internal cook temperatures. Store raw meats with the highest cook temperature on the bottom of shelving units and at the front of prep-top units, to prevent dripping onto foods with lower cook temperatures. Corrective action: Person in charge (PIC) properly arranged items by cook temperature.
—Observed black build up on internal food contact surfaces of ice machine. Observed food residue on plates stored for service at prep top cooler. Observed knife stored for use at prep table held blade down between table tops with accumulation of food residue within seam. Maintain all food contact surfaces clean and sanitized. Corrective action: PIC turned off ice machine to prepare for cleaning and removed plates and knife to dish pit area.
—Observed in under counter cooler 1, pre-breaded chicken measuring 58 F and raw chicken measuring 49 F. Observed in prep top cooler, raw chicken measuring 45 F, raw shrimp measuring 45 F, cooked pork measuring 68 F. Observed in reach-in cooler, dumplings measuring 50 F. Ensure all cold holding of foods that need time and temperature control for safety (TCS foods) is maintained at 41 F or below at all times or use time as a public health control. Corrective action: PIC removed items to freezer to rapidly chill.
—Observed sushi rice at ambient temperature (86 F) with label attached indicating a holding time from 11:00 to 3:00; however, no Time as a Public Health Control form could be produced. Implement and maintain TPHC for foods held at room temperature for set amounts of time before being discarded. Create list of foods to be put on TPHC, use and maintain stickers or other labeling for identifying/displaying the start and/or discard times for foods held at room temperature. Hot foods should start at 135 F minimum, cold foods at 41 F maximum. Ensure to discard foods after four hours at room temperature (or six hours if internal food temperature is not to exceed 70 F). Maintain records onsite available for review during inspections. Corrective action: Provided and reviewed TPHC form to PIC.
—Observed various containers throughout facility of cooked meat, sauces, soups, stuffed items and dry goods with no label. Except for containers holding food that can be readily and unmistakably recognized, such as dry pasta, working containers holding food or food ingredients that are removed from their original packages for use in the food establishment, such as cooking oils, flour, herbs, potato flakes, salt, spices and sugar shall be clearly and legibly identified with the common name of the food.
—Observed in-use ladles stored with food contact surface in running water at ambient temperature (75 F) at stove surface. Observed scoops in sugar and MSG with handles buried. Observed tongs used for raw chicken and beef with handles fully laid within container and across food surface. During pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored. Corrective action: PIC removed ladles to dish pit area, replaced tongs and corrected scoop storage.
—Observed cart blocking handsink next to fryers. Observed sushi bar handsink lacking paper towels. Keep hand wash sink supplied and accessible for employee use at all times. Corrective action: PIC moved cart and supplied paper towels to sinks.
—PIC could not provide established procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food establishment. A food establishment must have procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food service establishment. The procedures must address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food, and surfaces to vomitus or fecal matter.
—Observed kitchen sanitizer bucket and dishwasher at 0 ppm Cl upon arrival, during active food prep and dishwashing. Chlorine solution must remain between 50-100 ppm for proper sanitizing. Corrective action: PIC refreshed sanitizer bucket to proper concentration and discontinued use of dishwasher. Dishwasher technician was called. PIC prepared three compartment sink for washing, rinsing and sanitizing.
—Observed dinner menu and to-go menu without identification of items which are offered undercooked or raw. The advisory portion of the required notice was in place marked with an asterisk, however there was no disclosure and no menu items marked with an asterisk. If an animal food such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish is served or sold raw, undercooked or without otherwise being processed to eliminate pathogens, either in ready-to-eat form or as an ingredient in another ready-to-eat food, the permit holder must inform consumers of the significantly increased risk of consuming such foods by way of a disclosure and reminder, using brochures, deli case or menu advisories, label statements, table tents, placards or other effective written means. The disclosure and reminder statements must be worded in legible type in all capital letters and no smaller than font size 8 or if displayed on a menu board shall be printed no smaller than the smallest lettering used for a menu item. Corrective action: Consumer advisory tool provided to PIC.
—Observed doors to outside dining area propped open, directly across from open sushi bar area and opening to kitchen, no kitchen door. Observed kitchen exterior exit to be protected by only screen door which had gaps between door and frame. Solid door open. Outer openings of a food service establishment shall be protected against the entry of insects and rodents by filling or closing holes and other gaps along floors, walls, and ceilings; closed, tight-fitting windows; and solid, self-closing, tight-fitting doors. Maintain doors closed at all times if facility has open air food prep areas. Corrective action: PIC closed doors.
