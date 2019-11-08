Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
GOURMET CAFE
1166 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 10 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8941
Last Inspection Score: 65
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2019
Inspection Purpose: Routine
—Observed raw shelled eggs stored with and above ready to eat foods in the reach in cooler. Food must be protected from cross contamination by separating raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display from ready-to-eat food including other raw animal food such as fish for sushi or molluscan shellfish, or other raw ready-to-eat food such as fruits and vegetables. Corrective action: Person in charge (PIC) moved the eggs.
—Observed numerous food items stored uncovered - fish fillets, burger patties, tenders and shrimp in the reach in cooler. Foods stored must be covered to prevent from potential contamination. Corrective action: PIC covered food items.—Observed numerous blue cheese (45-55F) and ranch dressings (47-50F) stored above 41F in the prep top cooler. Ensure all cold holding of temperature controlled for safety food is maintained at 41 F or below at all times and within the fill line or use time as a public health control and discard after four hours. Corrective action: Discarded.
—Observed bleach and liquid plumber stored with various food items, cooking oil and vinegar. Poisonous or toxic materials shall be stored so they cannot contaminate food, equipment, utensils, linens, and single-service and single-use articles by separating the poisonous or toxic materials by spacing or partitioning. Corrective action: PIC moved food items to shelf above toxic chemicals.
—Observed severely soiled foil paper, lining shelves underneath flat top grill. Utensils and food-contact surfaces of equipment must be made of materials that do not allow the migration of deleterious substances or impart colors, odors or tastes to food and under normal use conditions, and shall be durable, corrosion-resistant and nonabsorbent. In addition, materials must be sufficient in weight and thickness to withstand repeated warewashing and shall be finished to have a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Materials must be resistant to pitting, chipping, crazing, scratching, scoring, distortion and decomposition.
—Observed a heavy grease build up on hood vents and pipes, on the sides of the fryers. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment must be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.
—Observed hand washing sink loaded with empty cartons and blocked by a cart. A handwashing sink must be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use. Corrective action: PIC moved the cartons and cart.
—Observed food employee wearing jewelry while preparing food. Except for a plain ring such as a wedding band food employees may not wear jewelry including medical information jewelry on their arms and hands while preparing food. Corrective action: Jewelry removed.
—Facility does not have hand washing signage on hand washing sink. A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands must be provided at all handwashing sinks used by food employees and shall be clearly visible to food employees.
