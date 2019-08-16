Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
PACIFIC BUFFET
2475 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3362
Last Inspection Score: 49
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019
Inspection Purpose: Routine
— Observed several flies in kitchen and air gaps at back door. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by 1. Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of food and supplies; 2. Routinely inspecting the premises for evidence of pests; 3. Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control as specified under subsections (6)(e), (6)(m), and (6)(n) of this Rule; and 4. Eliminating harborage conditions.
— Observed raw pork stored above ready to eat (RTE) crabmeat salad in the cooler. Food shall be protected from cross contamination by separating raw animal foods during storage according to their minimum cook temp. Corrective action: Raw pork was moved to the bottom shelf.
— Three large ice machines in kitchen all have large build up of mold on the interior of the machines. Can opener in dry storage with debris. Must keep food contact surfaces clean to the sight and touch.
— Eggs delivered at 54F and sprouts at 67F. Except as specified in paragraph 2 of this subsection, refrigerated, time/temperature control for safety (TCS) food shall be at a temperature of 41°F (5°C) or below when received. Corrective action: Products discarded and returned. Delivery company called on site by general manager.
— Observed employee wiping arms, head and scratching arm but did not wash hands before entering buffet prep kitchen. Food employees shall clean their hands and exposed portions of their arms immediately before engaging in food preparation including working with exposed food, clean equipment and utensils, and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles and: (i) After touching bare human body parts other than clean hands and clean, exposed arms; (ii) After using the toilet room; (iii) After caring for or handling service animals or aquatic animals; (iv) After coughing, sneezing, using a handkerchief or disposable tissue, using tobacco, eating or drinking, except for drinking from a closed beverage container and the container is handled to prevent contamination of the hands (v) After handling soiled equipment or utensils (vi) During food preparation, as often as necessary to remove soil and contamination and to prevent cross contamination when changing tasks (vii) When switching between working with raw food and working with ready-to-eat food (viii) Before donning gloves to initiate a task that involves working with food (ix) After engaging in other activities that contaminate the hands. All employees must wash hands before leaving the restroom. All food employees leaving the restroom must wash their hands again upon re-entering the food preparation area. Corrective action: Employee washed hands at hand sink.
— Prep cooler in kitchen holding TCS foods at 48F-53F. Must have cold hold TCS foods at 41F and below. Corrective action: Foods help on ice and some foods discarded - tofu, eggs, sprouts.
— Rack with several pans of fried chicken at 87F, and 85F, the kitchen staff said that it was cooling, but there is no monitoring of the process, facility does not have any thermometers to check food temperatures. During the active cooling process, foods should cool from 135F to 41F in six hours or less and the process should be monitored with a calibrated thermometer. Corrective action: Food was placed in walk in cooler.
— Observed several food items/spices removed from original containers and placed in working containers without general name label. Items removed from original containers must be labeled with general name label for easy identification. Corrective action: Person in charge (PIC) labeled spices and other food items.
— Facility does not have thermometers to measure food temperatures. Broken thermometer also observed in walk in cooler. Food temperature measuring devices must be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperatures as specified under DPH Rule 511-6-1-.04. A temperature measuring device with a suitable small-diameter probe that is designed to measure the temperature of thin masses must be provided and readily accessible to accurately measure the temperature in thin foods such as meat patties and fish filets.
