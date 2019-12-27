Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
HIBACHI GRILL AND AMAZING BUFFET
3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1011 MARIETTA, GA 30008
Last Inspection Score: 62
Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019
Inspection Purpose: Routine
—Observed raw chicken legs and breasts thawing in standing water at a three-compartment meat sink. Except as specified in paragraph 4 of this subsection, time and temperature control for safety foods (TCS foods) must be thawed: Under refrigeration that maintains the food temperature at 41°F (5°C) or less; or Completely submerged under running water. Corrective action: Employee drained the water at the three-compartment meat sink and turned on facet to competently submerge the chicken with the water partially running over it.
—Observed raw shrimp stuffed with raw chicken stored above ready to eat (RTE) crab salad. Foods must be stored according to their internal cool temperatures, with ready to eat foods at the top. Corrective action: PIC rearranged cooler.
—Observed several foods stored uncovered - crab salad, cheese and garlic bread - in the reach in coolers 1 and 2. Foods stored must be covered to prevent potential contamination. Corrective action: Foods were covered.
—Observed several TCS foods - raw chicken, egg rolls 4x, stuffed crab and ribs - holding at a temperature above 41F in the walk in cooler. All cold holding TCS foods must be held at 41F or lower. Corrective action: Food was discarded.
—Observed TCS foods remained at the same for two hours. Crabs salad at 43F, raw chicken at 49F, Chicken wings at 47F, whole tilapia at 42F. Cooked TCS food must be cooled: Within two hours from 135°F (57°C) to 70°F (21°C); P and Within a total of six hours from 135°F (57°C) to 41°F (5°C) or less. P 2. TCS foods must be cooled within four hours to 41°F (5°C) or less if prepared from ingredients at ambient temperature, such as reconstituted foods and canned tuna. Corrective action: Food was discarded.
—Observed unlabeled working containers in cookline of salt, MSG and sugar; bulk containers of flour and meal not labeled in back storage. Several bulk items and containers were not labeled accordingly. Observed several unidentifiable spice containers unlabeled throughout kitchen. Bulk food that is available for consumer self-dispensing must be prominently labeled with the following information in plain view of the consumer: The manufacturer's or processor's label that was provided with the food; or A card, sign or other method of notification that includes the information specified under paragraphs 2(i), (ii), and (vi) of this subsection.
—Observed several cleavers, can opener and meat slicer blade with food debris and grease residue stored as clean. Observed two bulk ice machines and ice bin with black slime inside. Food contact surface must be cleaned to sight and touch. Corrective action: Moved to the three compartment sink to be cleaned and sanitized.
—Observed food debris in, and utensils stored inside hand sinks by cookline and wait station Hand sink should be used for hand washing only. Corrective action: Utensils removed. Person in charge (PIC) educated about the use of hand sinks.
—Observed the disposable towel dispenser clogged at a hand sink in front of the main kitchen. Each handwashing sink or group of adjacent handwashing sinks must be provided with a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel. Corrective action: Employee unclogged the disposable towel dispenser.
—Observed no hand soap at the dish washer station hand sink and at the waitress station. Each handwashing sink or group of two adjacent handwashing sinks must be provided with a supply of hand cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap during all hours of operations. Corrective action: Employee restocked the hand soap at the sinks.
—Establishment does not have established procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food establishment. A food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food service establishment. The procedures must address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces to vomitus or fecal matter.
—Wet wiping cloth not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. Wiping cloths laundered in a food service establishment that does not have a mechanical clothes dryer must be air-dried in a location and in a manner that prevents contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens and single-service and single-use articles and the wiping cloths. This subsection does not apply if wiping cloths are stored after laundering in a sanitizing solution. Corrective action: PIC placed wet wiping clothes into sanitizing solutions.
—Observed personal care item, reusable personal cup with lid, stored on prep table at the waitress station. Areas designated for employees to eat, drink and use tobacco must be located so that food, equipment, linens and single-service and single-use articles are protected from contamination. Lockers or other suitable facilities must be located in a designated room or area where contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens and single-service and single-use articles cannot occur. Corrective action: PIC moved cup to a designated area.
