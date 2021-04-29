Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
KING KONG WINGS MABLETON
1153 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3107
Last Inspection Score: 61
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2021
—Observed raw bacon above cooked ribs tips inside of Prep Top Cooler in Main. —Observed 2 containers of raw catfish and whiting above yum yum sauce and other raw fruits and vegetable inside of Reach in Cooler in Main. Raw animal meats shall be stored underneath ready to eat foods to prevent contamination. Corrective action: Raw pork placed below rib tips. Raw containers of fish placed below ready to eat foods.
—Observed cut lettuce uncovered inside of Reach in Cooler in Main Kitchen. Unless cooling, food must be stored covered. Corrective action: Food was covered.
—Observed food employee only rinse container and wok pan then to proceed to prepare food without cleaning and sanitizing. Utensils and food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be sanitized before use after cleaning. Corrective action: Washed.
—Time and temperature control for safety (TCS food) being cold held must be 41 F or below. Corrective action: All yum yum sauce discarded. Condiments in Front Reach in Cooler discarded.
—TCS foods must be cooled from 135 F to 70 F within 2 hours and 70 F to 41 f within 4 hours. Corrective action: Wings recooked.
—Observed tongs used to handle chicken wings stored inside of container holding room temperature water. In use utensils may be stored in a container of water if the water is maintained at a temperature of at least 135°F (57°C) and the container is cleaned at a frequency specified under DPH Rule 511-6-1-.05(7)(b)3(vi). Corrective action: Tongs removed and placed in soiled dish area.
—Did not observe employee health policy in place. Was not able to verify food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge (PIC) information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food. Food employees and conditional employees are to be informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report in accordance with the Chapter, to the PIC, information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food. Corrective action: Reviewed and discussed reportable food borne illnesses and their report symptoms. Must be corrected within the next 2 days.
—Observed operator rinse hands at 3 compartment sink. Corrective action: Hands shall be washed at hand sink only.
—Did not observe consumer advisory on new menu. Operator stated burgers are offered undercooked at customer request. If raw animal meats are offered undercooked or raw, consumer advisory containing reminder and disclosure statement must be displayed on menu, table tents or other effective means. Must be corrected within 60 days.
—Did not observe thermometer inside of Grill Cooler Drawers, Prep Top Cooler, or Reach in Cooler in Main Kitchen. In a mechanically refrigerated or hot food storage unit, the sensor of a temperature measuring device shall be located to measure the air temperature in the warmest part of a mechanically refrigerated unit and in the coolest part of a hot food storage unit.
—Operator not able to provide thermometer. Thermometer must be provided.
—Observed several soiled wiping cloths stored on top of counter tops in Main Kitchen area. Cloths in-use for wiping counters and other equipment surfaces must be held between uses in a chemical sanitizer solution at a concentration specified under DPH Rule 511-6-1-.05(6)(n).
—Did not observe hand washing sign at hand sink in Main. A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands shall be provided at all handwashing sinks used by food employees and shall be clearly visible to food employees.
—Observed raw/untreated cabinets in front food service area. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment that are exposed to splash, spillage or other food soiling or that require frequent cleaning shall be constructed of a corrosion-resistant, nonabsorbent and smooth material.
