Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
EL SOLECITO MEXICAN GRILL OF MABLETON
511 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 1 MABLETON, GA 30126
Last Inspection Score: 54
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
—Observed three cats in back storage area. Live animals may not be allowed on the premises of a food service establishment.
—Observed heavy build up of blood and brown substance inside of Reach in Freezer in Back Storage area. Non food contact surfaces of equipment must be cleaned as necessary to prevent accumulations.
—Person in charge (PIC) not aware of cold and hot holding temperatures, five reportable symptoms, six reportable illness and proper storage and segregation. PIC MUST demonstrate knowledge by having no priority violations marked out, being certified in food safety or answering the inspectors questions correctly.
—Current certified food safety manager (CSFM) only owns establishment and does not come to the facility often to manage food safety. Food service establishments must have in its employ a CFSM as specified in paragraph of this subsection to ensure food safety is being managed within the food service establishment during all hours of operation as specified within paragraph of this subsection.
—Observed food employee only rinse hands at vegetable sink without hand soap. Observed three times When washing hands, hand soap must be used. Corrective action: Hands rewashed.
—Observed employee touch tortilla with bare hand. Bare hand contact with ready to eat foods is prohibited. Corrective action: Tortilla discarded.
—Observed food employee handle/place lime in beverage with bare hand. Bare hand contact with ready to eat foods are not permitted. Corrective action: Lime discarded.
—Observed raw beef stored above raw tilapia, beans and raw shrimp and soups inside of Reach in Cooler #1. Observed crate of cilantro touching pans of raw beef inside of Reach in Cooler #2. Raw beef must be stored underneath raw seafood and ready to eat foods to prevent contamination. Ready to eat foods and raw meats must be separated by spacing. Corrective action: Raw beef placed on bottom shelf. Cilantro placed in vegetable storage.
—Observed cut cabbage uncovered on top of container in Reach in Cooler #2. Observed salsa uncovered in Reach in Cooler #2. Food must be stored covered to prevent contamination unless cooling. Corrective action: Food was covered.
—Inspector wrote: SEE ASTERISKED ITEMS. Time and temperature control for safety foods (TCS) being cold held shall be 41 F or below. Corrective action: Chicken discarded.
—Inspector wrote: SEE ASTERISKED ITEMS. TCS foods being hot held must be 135 F or above. Corrective action: Yellow and white cheese discarded. Refried beans reheated to 165 F.
—Inspector wrote: SEE ASTERISKED ITEMS. TCS foods must be cooled from 135 F to 70 F within 2 hours and 70 F to 41 F within 4 hours. Corrective action: Separated in smaller portions and placed inside of Reach in Freezer.
—Did not observe employee health policy in place. Was not able to verify food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food. Food employees and conditional employees are to be informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report in accordance with the Chapter, to the person in charge, information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food. Reviewed and discussed reportable food borne illnesses and their report symptoms. Must be corrected within the next two days.
—Observed food employee rinse hands at vegetable sink. Hands must be washed at hand sink only. Corrective action: Hands washed at hand sink with soap and water.
—Observed food employee rinse canister of whipped cream at hand sink. Hand sink must be used for no other purpose other than hand washing. Corrective action: Washed, rinsed and sanitized item at three compartment sink.
—Did not observe thermometers inside of any coolers storing TCS foods. In a mechanically refrigerated or hot food storage unit, the sensor of a temperature measuring device must be located to measure the air temperature in the warmest part of a mechanically refrigerated unit and in the coolest part of a hot food storage unit.
