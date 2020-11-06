Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
PROVIDENCE CARIBBEAN FOOD
6981 MABLETON PKWY STE 109 MABLETON, GA 30126
Last Inspection Score: 64
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020
—Observed fruit flies in Main Kitchen area. The presence of pests must be controlled.
—Observed raw turkey above limes and condiments inside of Reach in Cooler in Main. Raw turkey must be stored underneath ready to eat foods. Corrective action: Placed on bottom shelf.
—Observed vegetable sauce hot holding uncovered on stove top. Observed turkey and pork uncovered in Reach in Cooler in Main Kitchen. Unless cooling, food must be stored covered to prevent contamination. Corrective action: Food was covered.
—Observed microwave soiled with food debris and splash. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned as necessary to prevent soil accumulation.
—Time/temperature control for safety; cold holding items. Potentially hazardous foods being cold held must be 41 F or below. Corrective action: Cooled to 41 F .
—Time/temperature control for safety; hot holding items. Potentially hazardous foods being hot held must be 135 F or above. Corrective action: Reheated to 165 F.
—Facility does not have food thermometer. Food temperature measuring devices must be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperatures.
—Observed heavy food build up in mop sink in Main. Physical facilities must be maintained clean.
—Observed small black hairs on countertop of sink in restroom. Plumbing fixtures such as handwashing sinks, toilets and urinals must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and maintained.
—Did not observe proper backflow prevention device or air gap at the following - vegetable sink or three compartment sink. A plumbing must shall be installed to preclude backflow of a solid, liquid or gas contaminant into the water supply system at each point of use at the food service establishment, including on a hose bib if a hose is attached or on a hose bib if a hose is not attached and backflow prevention is required by law, by: 1. Providing an air gap; P or 2. Installing an approved backflow prevention devices.
—Did not observe employee health policy in place. Was not able to verify food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information (PIC) about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food Food employees and conditional employees are to be informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report in accordance with the Chapter, to the person in charge, information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food. Corrective action: Inspector reviewed and discussed reportable food borne illnesses and their report symptoms. Must be corrected within the next two days.
—Observed PIC wash hands at vegetable sink. Hands must be washed at hand sink only. Corrective action: Hands washed at hand sink.
Observed blender piece inside of hand sink in Main. Hand sink must be used for no other purpose other than hand washing. Corrective action: Equipment removed.
—Did not observe vomit and fecal clean up procedure or supplies. A food establishment must have procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food service establishment. The procedures must address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food, and surfaces to vomitus or fecal matter. Corrective action: Discussed procedure and needed supplies. Must be corrected within the next two days.
