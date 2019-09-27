Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
TAJ MAHAL GRILL
1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 236 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513
Last Inspection Score: 63
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019
Inspection Purpose: Routine
—Observed several small roaches on floor and wall in the main kitchen. Facility must be free of vermin.
—Observed raw chicken stored above boiled ready to eat (RTE) eggs in the walk in cooler, raw shrimp stored above RTE chickpeas in three door reach in cooler opposite the stove. Raw animal food should be stored below cooked or ready to eat food to prevent cross contamination. Corrective action: The boiled eggs moved to a separate cooler, and the chickpeas moved a shelf above the raw shrimp.
—Observed vegetable samosas and vegetable pakura that were cooked the night before cooling at 43-51F in the walk in cooler. Observed cooked egg plant cooling on counter top at 96F at 2:30 p.m. Person in charge (PIC) stated that it was cooked an hour prior, inspector checked the temperature again an hour after the first temperature, and it was 82F; eggplant did not cool from 135F to 70F in two hours. All cooling cooked foods must cool from 135 F to 70 F within two hours, then 70 F to 41 F in the next four hours. Corrective action: PIC reheated the eggplant to 165F for more than 15 seconds to start the cooling process over. PIC discarded the samosas.
—Observed several temperature control for safety (TCS) foods - several containers of vegetable pakura, vegetable samosas and minced lamb - held passed it's disposition date. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS food prepared in a food service establishment and dispensed through a vending machine with an automatic shutoff control shall be discarded if it exceeds seven days. Corrective action: Food was discarded.
—Observed several TCS foods - rice pudding and rice noodle in milk - in the reach in cooler opposite the dish machine and vegetable pakura in walk in cooler without date marking. If kept over 24 hours, all food must be date marked ensuring to reflect on actual dates of preparation or discard within the seven day use. Corrective action: PIC placed dates on all food items.
—Observed several unidentifiable spice containers on prep tables not labeled. Any food item taken out of its original container must be labeled with a general name at all times. Corrective action: PIC placed labels on the spice containers.
—Observed the condenser in the walk in cooler, and an area beside the hood in the hot line with a build up of dust, and the interior of the microwave with a build up of food debris. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues.
—Observed walls by the three compartment sink and around the stove splattered with food debris. Except as specified under subsection (2)(d) of this Rule and except for antislip floor coverings or applications that may be used for safety reasons, floors, floor coverings, walls, wall coverings and ceilings shall be designed, constructed and installed so they are smooth and easily cleanable.
—Observed sanitizer bucket used to sanitize prep table at 0ppm (chlorine sanitizer). All five sanitize buckets around main kitchen were 0ppm. Chlorine sanitizing solution used to sanitize food contact surface should be between 50-100ppm. Corrective action: PIC prepared new buckets of sanitizing solution at 100ppm.
—Observed several personal items - cell phones - on prep table while food was being prepped. Lockers or other suitable facilities must be used for the orderly storage of employee clothing and other possessions. Corrective action: Employees moved their phones.
