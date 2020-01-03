Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA
1635 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4481
Last Inspection Score: 65
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2019
Inspection Purpose: Routine
—Observed all prep tops attached to coolers with numerous deep slices with food stuck on - slits are black in crevices. Food contact surfaces must be maintained clean/sanitized to prevent the possibility of contamination. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
—Observed counter top can opener with a build up of food - black - stuck on.
—Observed build up of dough, food stuck on the pizza prep unit.
—Observed pizza sauce on the counter at 57F. Potentially hazardous cold held foods must be maintained at 41F or below.
—Observed pizza and marinara sauce in the walk in cooler at the same temperature from 1:50 to 2:55 p.m. Time/temperature control for safety (TCS) food shall be cooled within 4 hours to 41°F (5°C) or less if prepared from ingredients at ambient temperature, such as reconstituted foods and canned tuna.
—Observed pizza and marinara sauce in large bins in the walkin cooler over half filled and completely sealed. TCS food should be cooled by the following method: Placing the food in shallow pans; Separating the food into smaller or thinner portions; Using rapid cooling equipment; Stirring the food in a container placed in an ice water bath; Using containers that facilitate heat transfer; Adding ice as an ingredient; or Other effective methods. When placed in cooling or cold holding equipment, food containers in which food is being cooled must be: Arranged in the equipment to provide maximum heat transfer through the container walls; and Loosely covered or uncovered if protected from overhead contamination during the cooling period to facilitate heat transfer from the surface of the food.
—Observed build up of dust, stuck on the oven hood; observed excessive food, oil stuck on the floor under and behind equipment. The physical facilities must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products.
—Observed employee gather dirty dishes from customers, dispose of the leftovers/trash, proceed back to the bar area while wiping her hands on her pants, running her fingers through her hair. She then grabs plated orders and delivers to customer tables, and collects money - all done without hand washing. Food employees must clean their hands and exposed portions of their arms immediately before engaging in food preparation including working with exposed food, clean equipment and utensils, and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles.—Observed the doors of all equipment and ice machine - face - with an accumulation of food debris and dust. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues.
—Observed the hand washing sink at the bar and in the preparation area without any paper towels. Each hand washing sink or group of adjacent hand washing sinks must be provided with individual, disposable towels.
—Facility does not have a procedure for employees to follow when there is a fecal or diarrheal event. A food establishment must have procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food service establishment. The procedures must address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food, and surfaces to vomitus or fecal matter.
—Small prep unit has water pooled in the bottom and piece of front shield missing off of the ice machine. Equipment must be maintained in a state of repair and condition that meets the requirements specified under subsections and of this Rule. Equipment components such as doors, seals, hinges, fasteners and kick plates shall be kept intact, tight and adjusted in accordance with manufacturer's specifications.
—No strips to test the Quaternary strength of the dish water and sanitizer buckets. Corrective action: Required quat strips.
—Observed broken weight, electric drill and another piece of unidentified equipment on top of boxes under the prep table in the kitchen. Premises must be made free of unnecessary items. Corrective action: Item removed from facility.
