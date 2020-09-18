Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
ZEUS GREEK STREET FOOD
2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 130 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211
Last Inspection Score: 42
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2020
—The Person In Charge (PIC) is not performing duties to ensure minimum food safety requirements are met. Delivery of time and temperature control for safety (TCS foods) - cheesecakes & baklava cheese - were not inspected; not stored immediately under refrigeration; temperatures were not taken. Temperatures of cold and hot TCS food must be taken to ensure delivery temperatures are 41*f or below. If temperatures are above 41*f, delivery must not be accepted. All food must be inspected to ensure they arrived in good condition and packages are not damaged. Corrective action: Inspector discussed temperature requirements for delivered TCS foods. Cold TCS foods - cheesecakes - were stored at room temperature in dining room for 45 minutes. PIC instructed staff to store cheesecakes under walkin cooler.
—Observed several food items were not covered to prevent contamination in walk-in cooler, dry storage and cash register area: Desserts, cooked food and washed produce, dry yeast and walnut. All surfaces of exposed food must be stored between use - with food grade equipment, such as lids, wrappings. Corrective action: PIC instructed staff to cover food and cover between use.
—The PIC is not knowledgeable of minimum TCS foods temperature requirements for hot holding, reheating, cold holding and final cook temperatures of raw meats. Certified food safety manager (CFSM) must provide frequent food safety training and/or resources for PIC and staff for review. Corrective action: Inspector provided GA State Food Safety flyers by email to operator and PIC.
—Observed the following food equipment with food debris and/or mold present. Most food container stored in dish washing area had food debris present. Dispensing spickots of beverage machine had mold present. Food equipment must be clean to sight and touch. Equipment must be free of debris, food and grease before storage. In addition, protected from contamination.
—Employee was preparing to plate chicken. Chicken was cooked to 156*f - test by inspector. Raw chicken must be cooked to 165*f for 15 seconds before serving or placed in hot food equipment. Corrective action: Employee reheated chicken to 165*f for 15 seconds.
—Observed TCS foods holding temperatures from 42-45F in the prep top salad cooler: sliced watermelon and fresh brussel sprouts. Cold TCS foods are to be held at 41*F or below. Employee returned food to walk-in cooler. Food cooled to 41*f. CA:Except during preparation, cooking, or cooling, or when time is used as the public health control, time/temperature control for safety food shall be maintained at 41°F. Corrective action: Items were removed and discarded.
—Observed hot TCS foods with temperatures below 135*f. Spinach pie - 89*f held under hot lamp (cashier station). Maintain hot holding temperatures at 135*f or above. Corrective action: Inspector instructed PIC to return food for reheating to 165*f or 15 seconds.
—Observed cold TCS foods (hummus, cucumber, cheesecakes) are not date marked with discard date; not to exceed 7 days - these items are held more than 24 hours.
—Observed toxic chemicals were stored with food and/or food equipment. Spic N Spam, QA sanitizer spray bottle and Chlorine sanitizer bottles - with prepped utensils for customers; butane lighters with naan bread on top of hot holding cabinet; carpet cleaner spray with food - front service counter
—Observed hot water faucet is turned off at grill hand washing sink. Repair/replace stripped hot water faucet fixture and turn on hot water plumbing. Correct within 24 hours.
—Observed small fruit flies and/or gnats are present in dish machine area, cooking area and prep kitchen. Facility must control entry and breeding of insects by 1) top and bottom surfaces of equipment in dish washing area, such as 3-compartment sink, dishmachine. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises.
—Observed CFSM certificate is not provided. Obtain CFSM certificate within 30 days and post for customer viewing. GA Food Code 511-6-1 requires CFSM to have supervisory or managerial responsibilities within the facility. Operator must register at least one employee for Certified Serve Safe training course within one week. Provide copy of registration to health authority by email.
—Observed staff are not washing their hands at appropriate times. Observed PIC and employees did not wash their hands 1) between handling delivered food/dry goods and prepping/handling food and equipment; 2) observed employee reporting to work and/or re-entering facility immediately preceding to touch clean equipment. 3) Observed employees did not wash hands before putting on gloves. Corrective action - Inspector discussed handwashing requirements with employees several times.
—Observed dirt and debris inside dishwashing area hand sink. Hand washing sink must not be used for other purposes, such as: dumping of containers. Corrective action: PIC instructed employee to clean sink.
—Observed rear prep area and dish washing area hand sinks were not easily access - blocked by vendor delivery and large garbage can. Hand sink must be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use. Corrective action: PIC instructed employees to relocate items in front of hand sinks.
—Observed hand sink were not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels. Hand sinks must be at all supplied with soap and disposable towels at all times. Corrective action: PIC instructed employee to provide handwashing supplies at hand sink in dish washer area and rear prep area.
—Observed QA wiping cloth sanitizer concentration level at 0 ppm. Facility must keep QA sanitizer solution range for food contact surfaces between 150 pm - 400 pm (as per manufacturer's label). Corrective action: Inspector instructed PIC to prepare solution with QA tablets (onsite) PIC prepared solution at 200 pm.
