Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
CHIN CHIN
2800 SPRING RD SE STE A ATLANTA, GA 30339-3092
Last Inspection Score: 65
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2021
—Observed the manager stored diced green onions, tofu and pork wontons in an old moldy Styrofoam small cooler which was previously used for raw fish. Food must be stored in a non-absorbent, durable, smooth and corrosion-resistant. Corrective action: Styrofoam cooler was discarded and food items were stored in a metal container.
—Observed several food items stored uncovered in the walk in cooler and prep coolers such as bean sprouts, dumplings, noodles and sliced zucchini. Ensure food items are stored covered to prevent contamination. Corrective action: Items were covered with plastic wrap.
—Observed the ice machine interior shield with an accumulation of black and pink slime like substance, the can opener was stored as clean on the prep table with an accumulation black and dried food residue and several knives were stored on the magnetic strip above the prep sink, with an accumulation of black and dried carrot shavings. Ensure food contact surfaces are cleaned to sight and touch.
—Observed several food items were not cold held at 41 F or below. Ensure cold holding of time and temperature control for safety (TCS) foods are maintained at 41 F or below at all times. Corrective action: Items were placed into the walk in cooler.
—Observed a bowl of fried chicken wings stored near the three compartment sink, holding below 135 F. Hot holding of TCS foods must be maintained at 135 F or above at all times. Corrective action: Chicken wings were discarded.
—Observed numerous seasonings that were not easy to identify removed from the original container without a label. The common name of the food items must be provided on the food container when removed for it's original container
—Observed the manager was unaware of the eight common allergens and unable to provide training to staff related to their job duties. The manager and food staff must be aware and trained regarding the food allergens according to their job responsibilities.
—Observed the Manager was unaware of the employee health policy regarding the six reportable illnesses and five symptoms and was unable to provide signed documentation for all employees. Food employees must be aware of employee health policy regarding the six reportable illnesses, five symptoms, exclusions, restrictions, and when employees are able to return to work. In addition, signed documentation must be kept on site for verification purposes.
—Observed facility failed to provide a disclosure on their menu and to-go menu. The consumer advisory is not in all capital letters. Disclosure shall include: (i) A description of the animal-derived foods, such as “oysters on the half shell (raw oysters),” “raw egg Caesar salad,” and “hamburgers (can be cooked to order);” Pf or (ii) Identification of the animal-derived foods by asterisking them to a footnote that states that the items are served raw or undercooked, or contain (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients. Pf 3. The reminder shall include asterisking the animal-derived foods requiring disclosure to a footnote that states: (i) Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness; Pf or (ii) Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. The advisory must be in all capital letters. Corrective action: Manager created a table tent for the front counter regarding their consumer advisory for Sushi.
—Observed the faucet at the ware washing sink was unable to provide hot water. Hot water must be available at all fixtures.
