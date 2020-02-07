Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
ENJOY BRAZILIAN CUISINE
2852 DELK RD STE 215 MARIETTA, GA 30067
Last Inspection Score: 67
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020
Inspection Purpose: Routine
—Observed cooked black beans stored in a styrofoam container with raw pork in the walk in cooler. Observed several containers of raw pork stored above several containers of cooked food in the walk in cooler. Raw poultry and meats must be store separately or below ready to eat food, cooked foods to avoid cross contamination and potential foodborne illness. Whenever possible segregate food items and stored them based on required minimum cook temperature. Corrective action Person In Charge (PIC) discarded black beans. PIC rearranged walk in cooler according to cook temperature.
—Observed bulk ice machine with pink slime inside. Observed meat slicer with an accumulation of food debris on the blade. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch. Corrective action: Meat slicer was cleaned and sanitized.
—Observed container of Godura, a chicken dish, with a prep date of Jan. 18, 2020. A food that requires date marking must be discarded if it exceeds seven days, not including the time that the product is frozen; Is in a container or package that does not bear a date or day; or Is appropriately marked with a date or day that exceeds seven days. Corrective action: Food was discarded.
—Observed crate of raw shelled eggs stored on the counter at 68-71F. Observed container of grilled chicken stored on counter at 55F. Except during preparation, cooking or cooling, or when time is used as the public health control, time/temperature control for safety food must be maintained at 41°F (5°C) or below. Corrective action: Food was discarded.
—Observed several unidentifiable bulk spices/condiments that were not labeled. Food packaged in a food service establishment, must be labeled as specified in law, label information must include the common name of the food. Corrective action: PIC placed labels on containers.
—Observed several boxes of fish and pork stored on floor in the walk in cooler. Food must be protected from contamination by storing the food: In a clean, dry location; Where it is not exposed to splash, dust, or other contamination; and At least six inches (15 cm) above the floor. Corrective action: PIC moved the fish to begin the prep process. The container of pork was placed on a shelf in the walk in cooler.
—Observed no light inside walk in cooler, bulb was missing. Food prep, storage and service areas must be adequately lit. Corrective action: An employee went out to buy bulb.
—Observed personal cell phone charging with clean utensils. Lockers or other suitable facilities must be located in a designated room or area where contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens and single-service and single-use articles cannot occur. Corrective action: Cell phone moved to an employee only designated area.
