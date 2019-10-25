Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
ISLAND SPICE
2535 HICKORY GROVE RD STE 105 ACWORTH, GA 30101
Last Inspection Score: 51
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Inspection Purpose: Routine
—Observed raw fish above cooked jerk chicken, beef stew, cabbage, goat and oxtail. In addition, the walk in cooler had raw beef turkey necks inside the same container as seasoned raw chicken wings. Food must be protected from cross contamination. Corrective action: Person in charge (PIC) rearranged food in the correct order.
—Observed several tongs and spatulas stored as cleaned had grease and debris stuck on the equipment. The microwave also had heavy food debris and employee was warming up customer food inside the microwave. Equipment food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch at all times. Corrective action: All food contact was cleaned and sanitized.
—Observed excessive buildup found throughout the kitchen - interior doors, shelves, outlets, walls, floors, equipment sides, behind and in between equipment and fans. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Clean thoroughly and regularly to prevent accumulations.
—Observed several flies flying throughout the kitchen. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises.
—Observed several foods inside the refrigerator holding above 41 F. Cold holding food must be maintained at 41 F or below at all times. Corrective action: All food discarded.
—Observed several ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food opened and frozen, not properly date marked. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared and held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours must be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold, or discarded, when held at a temperature of 41°F (5°C) or below for a maximum of 7 days. The day of preparation shall be counted as Day 1. Corrective action: All food was dated marked properly.
—Observed the glass cleaner stored next to vinegar and dry seasonings on the shelf for dry storage. Poisonous or toxic materials shall be stored so they cannot contaminate food, equipment, utensils, linens, and single-service and single-use articles. Corrective action: Glass cleaner moved to a designated area.
—Observed several foods inside the kitchen was thawing at ambient temperature. Corrective action: PIC moved food to the walk in cooler for thawing.
—Observed several utensils stored inside water holding at 95 F. Corrective action: Water was boiled to 140 F for in-use utensils.
—Observed the floors inside the front by the high top chairs have exposed concrete, cove base coming apart inside the kitchen and walls are in poor condition. Walls also have excessive debris throughout the kitchen and heavy water damage - mold - found on the ceiling tile inside the restroom.
—Observed the freezer lid is in disrepair. All physical facilities must be maintained in good repair.
—PIC could not provide documentation or otherwise satisfactorily demonstrate during the inspection, that all food employees and conditional employees are informed of their responsibility to report to management information about their health and activities as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food. The permit holder must require food employees and conditional employees to report to the certified food safety manager (CFSM) and PIC, information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food. A food employee or conditional employee shall report the information in a manner that allows the CFSM and PIC to reduce the risk of foodborne disease transmission, including providing necessary additional information, such as the date of onset of symptoms and an illness, or of a diagnosis without symptoms. A signed documentation must be kept onsite at all times. Corrective action: Inspector provided a copy of the employee health agreement form along with the quick decision guide and employee red booklet.
—Observed opened water bottles scattered throughout the kitchen. Employees must consume food only in approved designated areas separate from food preparation and serving areas, equipment or utensil areas and food storage areas. However, drinking from a single service beverage cup with a secure lid and straw that is handled to prevent contamination of the employee’s hands, the container, exposed food, clean equipment, utensils and linens, unwrapped single-service and single-use articles will be allowed. Corrective action: Water bottles discarded.
—Observed several employee food and personal items stored next to employee food on the dry storage shelf and inside the coolers. Areas designated for employees to eat, drink, and use tobacco must be located so that food, equipment, linens, and single-service and single-use articles are protected from contamination. Corrective action: Employee food and personal items moved to a designated area.
—Observed all the employees inside the kitchen using the three compartment sink to wash hands on several occasions. Food employees must clean their hands in a handwashing sink or approved automatic handwashing facility and may not clean their hands in a sink used for food preparation or warewashing, or in a service sink or curbed cleaning facility used for the disposal of mop water and similar liquid waste. Corrective action: Inspector instructed employees to use hand washing sink to wash hands only.
—Establishment does not have established procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food establishment. A food establishment must have procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food service establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food, and surfaces to vomitus or fecal matter. Corrective action: Inspector passed out a copy of the written plan procedure and required supplies needed for vomit/fecal accidents.
—Observed wiping cloths used for wiping food contact surfaces stored on top of prep top areas. Cloths in-use for wiping counters and other equipment surfaces must be held between uses in a chemical sanitizer solution at proper concentration.
—Observed the food service permit is not posted. Post the permit in a location in the food service establishment that is conspicuous to consumers.
—Observed EMPLOYEES MUST WASH HANDS signage was not posted at the hand sink. Employee must wash hands signage must be posted at all handsinks.
—Observed cardboard boxes used to line the shelves holding spices, oils, and other foods. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment that are exposed to splash, spillage, or other food soiling or that require frequent cleaning must be constructed of a corrosion-resistant, nonabsorbent, and smooth material.
